Happy birthday (Sept. 1): You will succeed because you love the essence of an endeavor. Put that at the center of your practice, and make it the focus of every plan. You will not only be happy in the quest, but you will also attract bounty beyond your wildest dreams. Relationships thrive as you find new ways to express your heart.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A good meal, interesting conversation, a peaceful walk ... such simple pleasures will be savored when you stick to the original plan. Sidenote: What if you adopted a zero tolerance policy for flakey people?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Care, love, tenderness, ambition, obsession ... all are forms of attention that manifest in action. Where there is no evidence of attention, there is no evidence of love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll spend time with people who make you want to work with them. Good people will learn who you are and will work with your strengths to create something unique with you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Before things get interesting (and they will), cherish eventless times. There's beauty in an uninterrupted routine and loveliness in the unfolding of a predictable day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's easy to think of yourself as the wave — riding ups and downs, feeling at times like the crest and then like the trough. But those are just states. You are not the wave. You are the water.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Who cares the most about the situation? It's the one who has to live with it day to day; not the temporary agent. You'll make sure the right people get their say — the ones affected.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll have a communication breakthrough. It's satisfying because of the times before when you struggled to chase down the point and missed. Now you know what to say, and you say it well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's a difference between teamwork and the operations of a dictatorship. Tune into the subtle ways people try to control one another. Avoid anyone focused on making others do their bidding.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You will be often making plans, remembering something or observing a reality that is representational of another moment. Each time that you bring yourself fully to "now" is an enrichment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Reality and imagination will blend together for you. You will live what you imagine, and you will imagine based on what you live. Your creativity is shaping your experience, and others want to be a part of what you make.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You crave adventure, but your idea of it is not the same as someone else's. So before you share in the quest, get clear on your preferences. The best mark to hit will feel safe, but not too comfortable.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you bring to relationships is unique; you make sure of it. A winning strategy for creating memories: Make big moments small, and make small moments big.

THE CHALLENGE OF FUN

Action hero Mars is moving into an opposition with Neptune in Pisces, challenging our ability to let loose. It would seem like fun should be innate — a natural default for relaxation. Alas, it’s not always the case. Sometimes you have to find fun. Today, it’s a matter of identifying what’s not fun and then figuring out how to avoid or work around it.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “What does it mean when all your planets are in a few houses and some parts of the wheel are without planets entirely? I do not have any planets in the fifth house. I feel like it’s telling me that I’m not going to have children or that I don’t have any artistic talent. Is that true?”

A: No! With 10 luminaries represented in a chart and 12 houses, empty houses are an inevitability. Furthermore, it’s common to have clumps of planets in a house, leaving even more of them empty. What sign is ruling your vacant fifth house? (Which sign is on the fifth house cusp?) That will give you more information. For instance, Leo, Libra or Pisces on the fifth house are exceptional for artists, even if the fifth house is empty. As for children, destiny has not spoken on the matter — it’s entirely up to you.

Generally speaking, I advise shunning interpretations that do not empower or enlighten you. If reading the omens in a particular way makes you feel less than, why would you accept that inference? This is true not only of fortune-telling methods but of any definition or opinion of you. Many things become possible once you get on your own side.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Zendaya Coleman, like most Virgos, is happiest when in the motion of work. The actress, whose name translates to “give thanks” in the language of Shona, is grateful for the dance of a busy schedule. This year gives her one of her busiest to date, featuring a new version of the science fiction classic “Dune,” a “Spider-Man” sequel and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”