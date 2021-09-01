• Jasmine Clifford of Lyndhurst, N.J., who called herself the "Antivax Momma" on social media, was charged with forgery, conspiracy and other counts after being accused of selling several hundred fake covid-19 vaccination cards for $200 each, prosecutors said.

• Christopher Wagner, a Cincinnati judge, rescinded his order that Brandon Rutherford, 21, get vaccinated against covid-19 as a condition of probation on a drug charge, saying it's not a judge's role to make decisions for him or "teach you to be a better person."

• David Tilley, a Plano, Texas, police spokesman, said an officer serving an arrest warrant at a home, shot and wounded a man who ran out the back door and opened fire on officers as they tried to stop him.

• Anatoly Braylovsky, a Connecticut doctor who was out of jail on bond after being accused of trading oxycodone prescriptions for cash, is now charged with obstructing justice after FBI investigators said they conducted a sting operation that revealed he sought to hire someone to kill a witness in the case.

• Wayne Ivey, sheriff of Brevard County, Fla., said a deputy is expected to make a full recover after he was shot in the leg during a traffic stop when a passenger in the vehicle pulled out a short-stock rifle and was subsequently fatally shot by another deputy.

• Brandon Wilson, 34, of Springfield, Mo., accused of fatally injuring his grandmother, 79-year-old Judy Bishop, and dropping a knife used in the attack at a park across the street from her house, was charged with second-degree murder, prosecutors said.

• Tom Gill, a U.S. Lifesaving Association spokesman, called it unusual to have two lifeguards killed in less than two weeks after a 19-year-old lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike on a New Jersey beach and the other lifeguard died when his boat flipped over after it was struck by a wave.

• Helen Macdonald, a British woman who imported an alpaca named Geronimo in 2017, lost her bid to save the animal when government veterinarians killed it because it had tested positive for bovine tuberculosis, which can decimate cattle herds.

• Andrez Marina, 54, of Milwaukee, accused of using a sledgehammer, mallet and coat rack to bludgeon his 12-year-old grandson to death after finding money missing from his wallet, was charged with homicide and other counts.