On caring and facts

Thank you, Reverend Marie Mainard O'Connell, for your outstanding opinion piece in Saturday's paper. As a Christian, I was ashamed that I had not thought of vaccines as a gift from God and their development as a merging of the Holy Spirit with brilliant scientists to help our world through the pandemic. We all need to remember that God wants us to care for one another more than we care for ourselves.

Lastly, I want to thank this newspaper for publishing the "Fact Check Extra: Not Real News" on Sundays. It is needed so badly right now. Unfortunately, I'm afraid that the ones that need to read it the most are not subscribers to your newspaper. Good job!

SUSAN HENLEY

Cherokee Village

Need party that fights

Republicans shouldn't count on "retaking" anything just yet: For the last four election cycles my wife and I have been increasingly asking ourselves why we've spent our lives voting Republican.

This party is simply bankrupting our nation at a slightly slower pace than the Democrats. The rule of law has completely broken down. From the president to the supreme morons, there is no fidelity to the Constitution or the law. Within the Republican Party there is no fidelity to their leadership, or their own platform at the national or state level. The disgusting spectacle of public food fights from RINO human trash like Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Asa Hutchison, and hundreds of others is just nauseating. In the past election there are huge majorities of Republican constituents who believe the election was stolen. Even if French Hill and John Boozman and Tom Cotton think Joe Biden won, they could at least have enough respect for their constituents to demand proof. Things like detailed signature audits in areas where we have thousands of eyewitnesses and even sworn affidavits of cheating.

So my wife and I are going to try one more time, in this primary election. We're going to donate to primary candidates and try to get rid of French Hill and John Boozman. Whatever the outcome, we will not vote for them if they win the primary. If these RINO, backstabbing, cocktail-party Washington pigs do win, then we're done with the Republican Party. Better to burn it down and try to find a party that will fight for our country.

RICHARD SNODGRASS

Bauxite

Grateful for centers

Friday's front-page story in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette gave the latest information on the state's efforts to meet challenges in dealing with covid. A section of the article reported on the state's five human development centers, which care for over 800 individuals with cognitive and other developmental disabilities.

I am filled with gratitude for the HDCs and the hard work by staff to keep safe and well the centers' residents, most of whom, like my son, cannot blow his nose or wash his hands without prompting.

CAROLE L. SHERMAN

Little Rock

More to center story

In spring 2019, the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) adopted a strategic plan to guide the library's policies, programming, and budget decisions through 2022. The plan included reimagining our mission, vision, and core values.

In a letter to the editor published on Aug. 25, Little Rock resident Linda Bell expressed concern about the perceived lack of funding for CALS' Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, stating that "one of the finest Arkansas history programs in the state" was "forced to take crippling budget cuts."

While it's true that the Butler Center, in the CALS Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art, is an exceptional resource for Arkansas history, there is more to the budget story. With the development of the strategic plan, we took a closer look at our spending to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of the 15 libraries that compose the largest library system in the state.

Despite some reorganization, the Butler Center is as vibrant as it ever was, even during a pandemic. The staff has digitized thousands of photos and documents to make them more easily accessible on RobertsLibrary.org as well as in our research room. Our website also offers connections to the community through interactive projects like documenting Arkansas' pandemic experience and gathering stories from Arkansas women and men who served in the Vietnam War. We serve millions of visitors each year--virtually and in person--through the CALS Encyclopedia of Arkansas, the monthly Legacies & Lunch series, and a robust genealogy program that includes monthly events and regular workshops featuring national speakers.

We're proud of the work that comes from the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies and are always happy to see it reaching new audiences and contributing positively to the library's reputation as a cultural institution. While our strategy evolves over time as the community's needs grow and change, our purpose remains the same: to share the story of our great state and its people in a way that is factual, relevant, and diverse in perspective.

GLENN WHALEY

Little Rock

Glenn Whaley is Roberts Library branch manager.