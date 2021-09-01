Man faces charges after Fort Smith stabbing

FORT SMITH -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing at a convenience store Tuesday night.

Jacob Riley Favela, 22, of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of first degree battery and on a parole violation, according to a Wednesday post on the Fort Smith Police Department's Facebook page.

Favela is being held without bail at the Sebastian County jail, an online inmate roster shows. He's scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Sept. 8.

Police responded to a stabbing at a convenience store at 3620 N. O St. at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Facebook post states. Officers attended to a 61-year-old man who suffered multiple stab wounds at the scene. The man, whose name wasn't disclosed, was afterward taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, which were described as "serious."

Police were able to develop Favela as a suspect in this incident after an investigation, according to the post.