Regulator puts hold

on KC Southern bid

OMAHA, Neb. -- Canadian National's $33.6 billion deal to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad is in jeopardy after federal regulators on Tuesday rejected a key part of the plan and opened the door for a competing $31 billion offer from Canadian Pacific Railway.

The Surface Transportation Board said Canadian National won't be able to use a voting trust to acquire Kansas City Southern and hold the railroad while the board reviews the overall deal.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Kansas City Southern will still want to move forward with the deal without a voting trust that would allow shareholders to get paid before the regulatory board embarks on its lengthy review of the deal. Plus, Kansas City Southern is now free to accept Canadian Pacific's offer, which already has regulatory approval to move forward.

All three railroads involved in the deal didn't immediately react to the ruling.

The Surface Transportation Board said the "proposed voting trust is not consistent with the public interest standard under the Board's merger regulations."

The rejection of the voting trust plan means Kansas City Southern is due to receive a $1 billion breakup fee.

-- The Associated Press

Landscape supplier

buys Florida firm

A Russellville-based environmental and waste services company, Denali Water Solutions, LLC, has acquired Florida composter GreenCare Recycling.

The purchase expands the footprint of WeCare Denali, a wholly-owned subsidiary and maker of soils and compost blends for large and small landscapers, contractors and homeowners, to 24 locations in North America.

Financial details were not in a news release issued Tuesday. A Denali spokesman declined to offer more information.

GreenCare Recycling of Fort Myers, Fla., produces residential and commercial landscape supplies such as compost, mulch and soils from recycled leaf and yard waste, along with other organic materials.

The acquisition is part of Denali's overall strategy to repurpose waste responsibly and "allows us to divert valuable organic waste from landfills," said Jeffrey LeBlanc, president of Denali.

-- Nathan Owens

State index falls

6.45 to 663.50

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 663.50, down 6.45.

"U.S. stocks finished slightly lower on Tuesday, closing out a very strong August as the S&P 500 saw gains for the seventh straight month on comforting news out of the Federal Reserve regarding timing on tightening their fiscal policy," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.