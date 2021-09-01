NLR woman held

in home burglary

A North Little Rock woman was arrested on charges of felony burglary, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest Monday after a victim identified her as the suspect, a police arrest report says.

Jukiara Genlata Hudson, 18, was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond at the Pulaski County jail Tuesday, according to jail records.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The victim told police Hudson entered her home and stole several items, including shoes that Hudson was wearing at the time of arrest, said the arrest report.

Because of the close proximity to the crime and the time frame, Hudson was arrested, the report says.