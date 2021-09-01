100 years ago

Sept. 1, 1921

WALNUT RIDGE -- S. R. Morgan of Little Rock, president of the defunct Bank of Black Rock, and A. H. Proctor, cashier of the institution, have been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on charges growing out of the banks failure, it was learned here today. Three indictments were returned against each of the defendants, one charging embezzlement, and the others charging the officials with receiving money when they knew the bank was insolvent. The two men will be tried at the January term of court.

50 years ago

Sept. 1, 1971

DUMAS -- Bill Hattaway, manager of Southern Catfish Processors, Inc., said Monday an article in Consumer Reports magazine was incorrect about the firm's recall of contaminated fish. The September issue of Consumer Reports said Southern Catfish Processors had to recall 1,500 pounds of catfish contaminated with the pesticide dieldrein from retail stores, warehouses, and restaurants in five states. Hattaway said the incident involved only 750 pounds catfish recalled from one warehouse. He said that "as far as we know, we don't think any of to any great extent got out on the open market." Hattaway said a "mess in up paper works" was mainly responsible for the contaminated fish getting out. He said the fish were from one pond, which had been used for rice production and contained remnants of the pesticides.

25 years ago

Sept. 1, 1996

• Teachers union representatives are not sure how to evaluate a recent federal court decision that stopped Pulaski County Special School District teachers from striking. But attorneys for the Pulaski County and Little Rock school districts said the order will make strikes harder in the future. U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright said Wednesday there was evidence there would be permanent harm to the Pulaski County district and its desegregation efforts if teachers continued their 8-day-old strike. District officials had filed a motion Tuesday asking Wright to stop the strike. Wright monitors the county district and the Little Rock and North Little Rock districts in the 13-year-old desegregation case. The teachers intervened in the case and are represented by the Knight Intervenors of other interested parties.

10 years ago

Sept. 1, 2011

• Vice investigators from the Pulaski County sheriff's office and the Sherwood Police Department raided a convenience store Tuesday and arrested three people on gambling charges. Shortly after 5 p.m., detectives executed a search warrant at the Citgo at 14301 Arch Street Pike and arrested the store's manager, Kimberly Lawhon, 46, of Little Rock and a clerk, Zafar Hussain, 44, of New York and charged them with keeping a gambling house, a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison. Investigators also arrested the store's owner, Mohammad Tariq, 43, of Bryant, and charged him with the same crime.