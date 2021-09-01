Pea Ridge art students win in state competition

PEA RIDGE -- Three area students were among those receiving awards from the Arkansas Wildlife and Conservation Departments statewide art exhibition and competition.

Joining the more than 50 students who have received state awards since the competition's inception in 2009, current intermediate students Elijah Smith and Blake Ritter both earned third places this year.

Ritter won his award with an oil pastel raccoon with Smith rendering an oil pastel of a songbird chick. Smith was a second-time winner, taking a first in 2018. Ritter is a third-grader along with Smith at the Pea Ridge Intermediate School.

A third winner was long-time Pea Ridge student Collin Little, who won first place for the third time with his oil pastel of an Arkansas Oriole. He was previously a first-place winner in 2019 and 2018, also having taken a second place award in 2016. Little, a former Pea Ridge school student, is now a student at Lincoln Junior High in the Bentonville School District.

First place winners were awarded $100 with prizes of $75, $50 and $25 for second through fourth places. In addition, their artwork will be included in the 2022 Arkansas State Conservation Calendar.

All three artists are students of Intermediate School art teacher John McGee.

