Pea Ridge school personnel longevity recognized

PEA RIDGE -- School personnel honored for years of service recently include:

• 10 years of service: Amber Bowen, Helena "Cathy" Caudle, Valerie Hooten, Olivia Laine, Trent Loyd, Michael Patton, Jessica Woods, Tisha Jordan, Cameron McNabb and Brandy O'Dell.

• 20 years of service: Misty Harris, Michael Harrod, Holly Dayberry, Sheila Eoff, Mary Simpkins, Cheryl Tillman, Nancy Townsend and Donna Lillard.

• 30 years of service: Joyce Raymer and Donna Whitted.