COOKING FOR TWO: Pork chops with feta a hearty dinner

Brawny and golden brown, these seared pork chops make a hearty one-pan dinner that's rounded out by sweet sugar snap peas and loads of fresh mint. The feta, added at the end, melts into the pork and peas, spiking the sauce with its brininess. Be generous with the fresh lemon juice at the end; this rich dish gains a lot from the tang.

One-Pan Pork Chops With Feta, Snap Peas and Mint

2 thick bone-in pork chops

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

4 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced, plus more for serving

2 cups sugar snap peas, trimmed

½ cup chopped fresh mint or basil, plus more for serving

Large pinch of red-pepper flakes

½ cup crumbled feta

Lemon juice, for serving

Season pork chops with salt and pepper.

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high until shimmering. Add the pork chops to skillet and sear, without moving, until dark golden, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Reduce heat, cover pan and cook the pork chops for 3 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate.

Return the skillet to the stove and reduce heat to medium. Add butter to remaining oil in skillet, then add green onions and cook until lightly golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Add snap peas, mint, red-pepper flakes and a pinch of salt, stirring everything to coat with pan juices.

Making space in the skillet, return pork chops to pan, surrounding them with snap peas. If necessary, you can mound snap peas on top of pork, but make sure the meat sits directly on the bottom of pan. Scatter feta over pork and snap peas. Cover and cook over low heat until pork chops are just cooked through, 3 to 6 minutes longer.

Drizzle or squeeze lemon juice over the dish and sprinkle with more mint, green onions and black pepper before serving.

Makes 2 servings.