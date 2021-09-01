5 dishes to make the most of summer farmers market produce

It's a grand time to be a vegetable lover. Supermarkets highlight fresh, crisp greens and slender summer squash from nearby farms. Signs advertise weekend farmers markets selling heirloom tomatoes, sweet corn, baskets of rainbow carrots, peppers and farm-fresh eggs.

So what do you make with all that glorious produce?

A post-market sandwich can set the tone. The simplest is butter-slathered bread topped with sliced radishes and salt. When the leaf lettuce and tomatoes peak, a slightly more complex ELT sandwich beckons. I stir fresh basil into mayonnaise before slathering it on toasted bread. Then layers of fresh lettuce and vine-ripened tomato are ready for a fried egg.

A sheet pan of colorful curried carrots and potatoes lends itself to a celebratory vegetable-based dinner. The whole tray can be cooked in advance and served warm or at room temperature as a main course accompanied by a cheese platter and good bread. Or, grill a few lamb or pork chops for a meat side.

Sweet corn pudding, with its souffle-like lightness, will stand out. I make it with fresh eggs bought from the farmers market or the honor stand near our cabin. Cold leftovers taste delightful at lunch with sliced ripe tomato.

Assorted fresh mushrooms, sauteed with the sweetest onions, make a fine accompaniment to almost anything from the grill. I save a few spoonfuls to stir into softly scrambled eggs the next morning. Same with a skillet full of sauteed chard.

Fresh herbs boost the flavor of everything they touch, even those retro frozen vegetable-based dishes. Shower your hash brown casseroles and frozen vegetable soups with fresh chives and basil for a real taste of summer farm stand goodness.

ELT Sandwiches With Basil Mayonnaise

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

3 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Butter, olive oil or nonstick spray

2 eggs

4 slices hearty whole grain country-style bread

4 leaves red-tipped or green leaf lettuce

1 or 2 heirloom tomatoes, ends trimmed, thinly sliced

In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, basil, mustard, salt and pepper; set aside.

Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Coat with a little butter, oil or nonstick spray. Crack the eggs into the skillet. Reduce heat to low, cover the pan and cook until egg yolks are medium set, 3 to 4 minutes.

While the eggs cook, toast the bread. Spread mayonnaise mixture on one side of each piece of toasted bread. Top two of the slices with lettuce leaves and tomato slices. Top with fried egg and then add the second piece of bread to make a sandwich. Serve with plenty of napkins.

Makes 2 sandwiches.

Curry Roasted Carrots and Fingerling Potatoes

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 ½ teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon hot red pepper sauce

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

1 pound fingerling potatoes, preferably multicolored, halved lengthwise

1 pound slender orange or multicolored carrots, ends trimmed, peeled, halved crosswise

1 large sweet onion, ends trimmed, halved cut into ½-inch thick wedges

1 (14.5-ounce) can black beans or chickpeas, drained

3 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs, such as chives and cilantro

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil a large rimmed baking sheet.

In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, ketchup, curry powder, hot sauce, cumin and salt. Add the potatoes, carrots, onion and beans. Toss to coat well with the sauce. Scrape mixture out onto prepared baking sheet. Bake, stirring once or twice, until potatoes and carrots are fork-tender, about 35 minutes.

Sprinkle with chopped herbs. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Sweet Corn, Green Chile and Cheddar Pudding

3 ears sweet corn, shucked OR 2 cups frozen corn kernels

8 eggs, separated

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 large leek, white part only OR 1 medium-size white onion, finely chopped

1 poblano or jalapeno chile, cored seeded, finely chopped

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 ½ cups milk

¾ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups white cheddar cheese

¼ cup thinly sliced chives or green onions

1 tablespoon sugar

Using a sharp knife and working over a shallow bowl, cut the kernels from the corn cobs. You should have 2 generous cups. Puree the corn nearly smooth with an immersion blender or in the food processor.

Separate the eggs, placing the yolks in a small bowl and the whites in a large mixing bowl; set both aside.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan and add the leek/onion and chile; saute until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in the flour and garlic; cook and stir for 2 minutes. Whisk in milk until smooth. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and whisk constantly for 3 minutes. Stir in the pureed corn and ¾ teaspoon salt. Remove from heat.

Stir in the cheese, and then the egg yolks. Stirring until thoroughly blended and the cheese is melted. Stir in the chives. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing the plastic directly on the surface and set aside for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oven to 375 degrees. Generously butter a 3-quart baking dish that is at least 2 inches deep.

Beat the egg whites on high until foamy. Beat in sugar until soft peaks form, but mixture is not dry.

Using a rubber spatula, fold a third of the whites into the corn and cheese mixture to lighten it. Then fold the corn-cheese mixture into the remaining egg whites, folding gently until most of the streaks of egg white are incorporated. Scrape the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

Bake until puffed and top is deep golden brown, about 30 minutes. You can leave the dish in the turned off oven with the door slightly ajar for up to 30 minutes. Serve hot when it's at its puffiest, or at room temperature. It will deflate as it cools.

Makes 8 servings.

Serve these alongside grilled meat and fish or stirred into softly set scrambled eggs. Or, pile over a baked sweet or russet potato with a dollop of crème fraiche. Chilled and chopped, the combo makes a hearty salad topping.

Sweet Onions and Mushrooms from the Skillet

2 large sweet onions

2 tablespoons sunflower or safflower oil

1 ½ cups thinly sliced assorted mushrooms, such as crimini, oyster, maitake, shiitake (about 6 ounces)

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ cup chopped mixed fresh herbs, such as chives, cilantro, basil, tarragon, parsley

Cut the onions in half through the stem end. Set cut side up on the cutting board, then thinly slice at an angle to create wedge shaped pieces.

Heat a large nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add the sunflower oil and then the onion slices. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, until onions are golden brown and tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in mushrooms; cook and stir until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and salt; cook 1 minute. Serve warm sprinkled with ¼ cup chopped mixed herbs.

Will keep covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Makes about 2 cups.

Sauteed Chard With Garlic

2 bunches fresh Swiss chard, 16 ounces total, well rinsed and patted dry

2 tablespoons olive oil or bacon fat

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 large cloves garlic, crushed

Coarse salt

Trim tough ends from chard stalks. Use a paring knife to remove stalks, then slice stalks crosswise into ½ inch pieces. Roll up leaves and slice crosswise into ½ inch wide ribbons.

Heat a large nonstick skillet until hot. Add the oil or bacon fat, then the thinly sliced onion; saute until onion is soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic, the chard stems and a generous sprinkle of salt. Saute 2 minutes. Add chard leaves and cook, turning the greens as they wilt and collapse (but leaving some greens slightly undercooked), about 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Serve right away.

Makes 2 to 3 servings.