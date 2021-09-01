Red Sox lose after Bogaerts pulled for covid

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Randy Arozarena, rookie Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays won their ninth straight game, breaking away from Boston 8-5 on Tuesday night soon after Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled because of a positive covid-19 test.

Bogaerts hit an RBI single in the first inning, but he was replaced defensively in the second.

"Boggie is such a consistent presence," Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber said. "It's unfortunate. I think your biggest concern is just the health of the individuals. This is no joke."

It was announced before the game that Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura tested positive as a virus surge that started last week continues having a daily impact on the playoff-contending Red Sox.

Franco and Austin Meadows had RBI singles and Yandy Diaz hit a two-run double during a six-run third for the Rays, who are a franchise-best 36 games over .500 at 84-48.

"Very happy with the way that we're playing," Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash said. "The guys deserve a lot of credit to get to this point. We've played five months of good baseball, let's play a sixth month."

Franco has a 31-game on-base streak, which is the fifth longest by a player under 21. Meadows has 93 RBI.

"Everything he's done, we're just kind of in awe," Cash said of Franco.

Arozarena homered in the second for the AL East leaders.

"The offense has been there," Diaz said through a translator. "Hopefully it can continue on so we continue to keep winning some games."

Schwarber, who hit a solo homer in the sixth, and J.D. Martinez had RBI singles in the ninth off Dietrich Enns that got Boston within 8-5.

Andrew Kittredge replaced Enns and struck out pinch-hitter Travis Shaw and Rafael Devers with two on to get his fifth save.

Red Sox left-hander Martin Perez and right-hander Matt Barnes were added to the covid-19 IL on Monday. Also, reliever Josh Taylor and first-base coach Tom Goodwin were identified as close contacts, and quality control coach Ramon Vazquez tested positive.

Boston infielder-outfielder Kike Hernandez and infielder Christian Arroyo were placed on covid-19 IL last Friday.

ATHLETICS 9, TIGERS 3 Matt Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning and cleared the fences again in the ninth, helping Oakland beat Detroit. Mark Canha also homered as Oakland won its third straight after losing six in a row. The Tigers have lost four consecutive games, scoring a total of eight runs in those setbacks.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2 Keegan Akin allowed one run through five innings and won consecutive starts for the first time, Ramon Urias hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and Baltimore beat Toronto. Akin (2-8) allowed 2 hits, walked 3 and struck out 5. The second-year left-hander allowed one run over seven innings in a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for his first victory of the season.

INDIANS 7, ROYALS 2 Amed Rosario became the first player on record to go 5 for 5 with 5 RBI, an inside-the-park home run and a drive over the fence as Cleveland beat Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 3, MARLINS 1 Michael Conforto homered to lift the New York Mets over Miami for their second victory of the day.

PHILLIES 12, NATIONALS 6 Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead single against his former team as part of a six-run sixth inning, and Rafael Marchan, Andrew McCutchen and Brad Miller hit two-run homers as Philadelphia rallied past Washington for its fifth straight win. The Phillies, who have scored at least seven runs in six consecutive games for the first time since June 1933, moved within 2½ games of idle Cincinnati for the NL's second wild card.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 4, PIRATES 2 Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu homered, and five relievers combined for 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball as Chicago handled Pittsburgh. White Sox starter Lucas Giolito was pulled with one out in the fifth due to left hamstring tightness.

New York Mets' Javier Baez celebrates with Jonathan Villar after scoring the game winning run past Miami Marlins catcher Alex Jackson during the ninth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader that started April 11 and was suspended because of rain, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 6-5. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Mets' Michael Conforto celebrates with Javier Baez after defeating the Miami Marlins in the first game of a baseball doubleheader that started April 11 and was suspended because of rain, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 6-5. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Mets' Javier Baez reacts after scoring the game winning run past Miami Marlins catcher Alex Jackson during the ninth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader that started April 11 and was suspended because of rain, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 6-5. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Mets' Javier Baez scores the game winning run past Miami Marlins catcher Alex Jackson during the ninth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader that started April 11 and was suspended because of rain, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. The Mets won 6-5. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Mets' Michael Conforto, right, celebrates with Edwin Diaz after the Mets defeated the Miami Marlins 3-1 in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) gets out of the way of Miami Marlins catcher Alex Jackson during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader that started April 11 and was suspended because of rain, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits a run scoring ground rule double against the New York Mets during the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader that started April 11 and was suspended because of rain, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)