Rogers arts academy hires new principal

ROGERS -- The Arkansas Arts Academy's board chose a principal from the Pea Ridge School District as the new principal of its high school campus.

Bryan Appleton started his third year as principal of Pea Ridge Junior High School this month. He submitted his resignation to the Pea Ridge district Saturday, one day after the arts academy board voted unanimously to hire him during a special meeting.

The academy is an open-enrollment charter school serving about 1,200 students in grades kindergarten-12th grade at two campuses in Rogers.

Appleton told the board he will bring a unique musical background, leadership and passion to the position.

Appleton is entering his 15th year as an educator, according to an academy news release.

He previously was an assistant principal at Fulbright Junior High School in the Bentonville School District.

He completed his undergraduate degree at Evangel University in Springfield, Mo., earning a major in history and a minor in music, according to the release. Appleton also has a master's in science education and an education specialist degree from Arkansas State and a doctorate in educational leadership from Harding University in Searcy, according to the release.

Appleton served in the Army National Guard for six years while beginning his career in education, he said.

"I like to say my trombone took me around the world, and that's pretty honest," Appleton said.

Allison Roberts, chief executive officer, said Appleton's experience and leadership will be an excellent fit for the school.

His experience as an administrator will help the school advance its professional learning communities, response to intervention programming, co-teaching environments and community partnerships, she said.

"I also look forward to seeing how his passion for music as a trombone player will merge into his leadership style and relationship building with students," Roberts said.

Appleton is replacing Heather Davis, who has assumed the role of district assessment and data coordinator, according to the release.

This is the second major change in the school's administration within the past few months.

In June, the academy board opted not to renew the contract of then-CEO Richard Burrows, whom the board hired in August 2020 after a nationwide search. The board then hired Roberts to replace Burrows on an interim basis.

Appleton, who started his new job Tuesday, will earn a prorated amount of a $92,500 annual salary for the 2021-22 school year, according to Terri Harral, the school's human resource and finance coordinator.

Appleton's salary with Pea Ridge this school year was $90,976, according to Keith Martin, Pea Ridge's superintendent.