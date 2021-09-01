HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Nettleton-Pocahontas rescheduled

Two teams looking to build off season-opening victories will get an unexpected bye week.

According to the Pocahontas Schools Twitter page, the team's road contest at Nettleton that was slated for Friday has been rescheduled for Sept. 17. News of the change was also shared on the Pocahontas School District website.

Pocahontas Coach Charles Baty, whose team beat Southside Batesville 20-14 last week, confirmed the change was due to covid-19 quarantine protocols within the program. Instead of canceling the game, the two teams decided to push the matchup to Week 3 since both had open dates.

Nettleton was coming off a win after it beat Blytheville 35-0 on the road Friday. This week's game was set to be the Raiders' home opener, but now their game Sept. 10 against Mountain Home will be the first.

-- Erick Taylor

BASKETBALL

UCA to face defending national champion

The University of Central Arkansas men's team announced its nonconference schedule Tuesday.

The Bears begin the season with three consecutive road games at Saint Louis on Nov. 9, at Butler on Nov. 12 and at defending national champion Baylor on Nov. 17. UCA's first home game is Nov. 20 against Oral Roberts.

The month of December features road games against Arkansas on Dec. 1 and Arkansas State on Dec. 4, a home game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Dec. 14 and a trip to College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M on Dec. 29.

The Bears' final nonconference game is against Champion Christian on Dec. 31. UCA's first Atlantic Sun Conference game is Jan. 4 at Eastern Kentucky.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR's Willis earns honor

University of Arkansas at Little Rock middle blocker Zanobia Willis was named the Sun Belt Conference's Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Willis recorded 16 blocks over the weekend as the Trojans started the season with a 3-0 record, including victories over Louisiana Tech and the University of Arkansas. She had 5 blocks in the victory over Louisiana Tech, then added 5 blocks and 7 kills with a .467 hitting percentage in the victory over Arkansas. Her 16 total blocks and 1.45 blocks per set average both lead the conference.

Lyon College swept

Lyon College lost its first match of the season Tuesday after being swept by Bethel (Tenn.) 25-18, 25-21, 25-18.

Natalia Szymanska led Lyon (4-1) with seven kills, while Adia Sherbeyn had a team-high 10 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services