Madagascar is the world's second largest -------- country.

This 2005 film stars Ben Stiller and Chris Rock.

A native of the island is known by this name.

The island gained independence from this country in 1960.

The nearest mainland state is this country to the west.

Madagascar ----------, known as "bois de rose," is prized for its red color.

This primate is native only to the island of Madagascar.

Madagascar supplies 80% of the world's natural ----------.