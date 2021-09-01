Super Quiz: Madagascar

Madagascar is the world's second largest -------- country.
This 2005 film stars Ben Stiller and Chris Rock.
A native of the island is known by this name.
The island gained independence from this country in 1960.
The nearest mainland state is this country to the west.
Madagascar ----------, known as "bois de rose," is prized for its red color.
This primate is native only to the island of Madagascar.
Madagascar supplies 80% of the world's natural ----------.
Madagascar may be the origin of all of these color-changing lizards.
ANSWERS:
Island
"Madagascar"
Malagasy
France
Mozambique
Rosewood
Lemur
Vanilla
Chameleons