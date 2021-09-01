Surge has hospitals scurrying for oxygen

MISSION, Kan. -- The covid-19 surge is stretching oxygen supplies and sending hospitals scrambling for ventilators -- even as there are signs of hope that the spread of the virus is slowing down in pockets of the U.S.

In Tulsa, a hospital recently called 911 after coming within just a few hours of running out of oxygen because it needed an emergency transfer of a patient on high-flow oxygen. The hospital got a shipment later that day, but the experience was a warning, said Dr. Jeffrey Goodloe, chief medical officer for the EMS system that serves Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

"If it can happen to one hospital, it can happen to any hospital," Goodloe said. "There is no, 'that is happening over there.' 'There' is 'here' in a heartbeat."

The oxygen shortages are yet another sign of the toll that the summer covid-19 resurgence has taken on the nation's hospital system. A handful of states including Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oregon have set pandemic records for the number of hospitalizations, and many hospitals are dangerously short of staff and intensive-care beds.

There is some good news, however.

The country is averaging 155,000 new infections a day, but the caseload trajectory has slowed dramatically from early August.

Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri had slight declines in cases over the past two weeks. Florida has seen a dip in covid-19 admissions in recent days, as have hospitals in Springfield, Mo., an early epicenter of the delta variant surge.

Vaccination numbers are also up, and White House covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients credited vaccine mandates that have been implemented across the country, including in restaurants, workplaces, stadiums and schools.

"Importantly, we've accelerated the pace of first shots. In August, we got over 14 million. That's almost 4 million more first shots in August compared to the prior month," Zients said Tuesday.

But the numbers haven't budged much in the week since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after reviewing six months of safety data. The seven-day average for vaccine doses administered across the U.S. rose to 898,000 on Monday, up from 853,000 a week earlier.

Deaths are also on the rise, averaging more than 1,300 a day, which health officials predicted would happen as a result of the rise in cases and hospitalizations over the past month.

Georgia and Oklahoma have emerged as new spots where hospital and state leaders are sounding alarm about the lack of capacity and supplies.

Infections and hospitalizations are on the cusp of surpassing January peaks in Georgia as hospitals fretted Monday that the delta variant threatens to cause some hospitals to run out of medical oxygen, a key treatment for people struggling to breathe.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order calling up as many as 1,500 National Guard soldiers to help short-staffed hospitals with nonmedical jobs, on top of the 1,000 previously authorized.

Augusta University Medical Center has ordered 12 more ventilators to deal with the surge. The hospital was treating 122 covid-19 patients Tuesday, pushing its overall hospital census to a record-high 501 patients.

The number of covid-19 patients remains a bit below winter-surge levels, but the hospital has been turning away transfers because it also is working through a backlog of patients who put off care at the height of the pandemic, said Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer.

"We are watching our ventilator use very closely," he said, noting that more patients are needing high-flow oxygen and other treatments that sometimes lead to them being put on ventilators. "We are concerned about it."

With oxygen supplies, part of the issue is that hospitals have found success in treating coronavirus patients with high-flow oxygen tubes. But the method uses up to three times more oxygen than treatment methods used earlier in the pandemic, said Andy Brailo, chief customer officer for Premier, a group supply purchaser for hospitals.

Couple that with troubles finding enough drivers with the requisite hazardous material certifications to deliver oxygen to hard-hit hospitals, and supplies are running tighter than ever. Some hospitals have come within a day or two of running out. Others have resorted to using backup tanks that are normally used only when their main tank is being refilled.

In Orlando, Fla., residents have been asked to stop watering their lawns and washing cars because of oxygen shortages. That's because Orlando treats city water with liquid oxygen, and supplies that typically go toward water treatment have been diverted to hospitals.

Brailo said the oxygen issue has been particularly acute in Florida. He said he has recently heard of problems in Kentucky, Louisiana and Texas, as well.

"Hospitals have started thinking, if we are out, what are the options we are going to have to take?" Brailo said. "In some cases that may mean having to move patients. And that may mean going to much more invasive ways to make sure those patients are oxygenated."

Dr. Ryan Stanton, an emergency room physician in Lexington, Ky., who has treated scores of covid-19 patients, said doctors have begun discussing whether multiple people could be placed on a single ventilator. He said so far, no doctors have said they were attempting it.

"It is just a sign that you are getting at that critical breaking point," he said.

MORTALITY RATES

The federal government expects U.S. mortality rates to be elevated by 15% over pre-pandemic norms this year and not return to normal levels until 2023, according to a report released Tuesday by the trustees of the Social Security and Medicare programs.

Almost 640,000 Americans have died in the pandemic since early 2020, and case levels have increased in recent weeks, leading to projections of a spike in deaths later this year. Deaths are also increasing, but vaccinations should keep total mortality well below the peak levels of more than 3,300 per day that the nation experienced in January, experts believe.

There was also a sharp drop in fertility rates last year that accelerated a downward trend. Federal data analyzed by researchers with the Brookings Institution determined that there were 53.9 births per 1,000 women in the last quarter of 2020, compared with 57.9 births per 1,000 women in the last quarter of 2019.

The U.S. birthrate fell 4% in 2020, the biggest annual decrease in decades, an indication that the pandemic has accelerated the country's downward trend in fertility.

Provisional data released in May by the CDC shows the birthrate in 2020 dropped for the sixth consecutive year. The steepest decline occurred late in the year, when the first babies conceived during the U.S. outbreak would have been born. The birthrate fell across races, ethnicity and almost all age groups.

Roughly 3.6 million babies were born in the United States in 2020, a decline from about 3.75 million in 2019.

That was the lowest number of births since 1979 and the largest one-year drop, in percentage terms, since 1965, the year the baby boom ended.

BALTIMORE MANDATE

In Maryland, meanwhile, Baltimore employees will be required to get shots or face weekly testing for the virus, city officials announced Tuesday.

The rules, which will take effect Oct. 18, require the city's 14,000 workers to report their vaccination statuses to city human resources officials. Employees must be fully vaccinated with a two-week margin.

Those who do not get vaccinated will need to get tested weekly at one of 21 sites the city is setting up, said City Administrator Chris Shorter. Failure to submit a vaccination status will result in discipline and possible termination, according to a note circulated to the city staff Tuesday.

With city leaders encouraging residents to get vaccinated, Shorter said they thought they should require employees to do so. He credited the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine with making that possible.

"A vaccination that is on emergency approval is very different," he said. "We are happy to have an approved vaccine we're mandating for our workforce."

Other Maryland localities and school systems have adopted similar requirements. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has required some state and private health care workers to prove they're vaccinated or submit to testing.

Baltimore officials are likely to face pushback from city labor leaders, however. Some have already indicated that they believe mandatory vaccination must be bargained for based on union contracts.

Mayor Brandon Scott has said he does not believe such a requirement needed to be bargained.

However, "To be clear, consistent with the International Association of Firefighters, Local 734 opposes mandatory vaccinations," Rich Langford, the group's president, wrote in a letter to Scott last week. "We do, however, encourage our members to get vaccinations, and our general opposition is not reason to avoid bargaining or efforts toward a cooperative relationship."

HAWAII PLANS

In Hawaii, Honolulu will soon require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or recent negative tests, the mayor said.

The move comes after a surge of infections across the state. Before the Fourth of July, Hawaii had a seven-day average of 46 daily cases. On Monday, that figure hit 874.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the program called Safe Access Oahu takes effect Sept. 13. Honolulu joins other cities including New Orleans, New York and San Francisco as well as the U.S. territory of Guam that have implemented similar requirements.

Employees of the establishments will have to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing, Blangiardi said. He said businesses that don't comply could be fined or potentially shut down.

The mayor said the program was a way to control the spread of the virus while avoiding a lockdown.

"This is a common-sense, logical approach. We've been very much in favor of life going on," Blangiardi said.

In Honolulu County, 85% of the eligible population has gotten at least one shot.

Greg Maples, chairman of the Hawaii Restaurant Association, said his organization endorsed the program because it needs the virus to stop spreading.

"Don't stop eating in restaurants. We need you. We need the business," said Maples, who suggested unvaccinated people order takeout instead.

The program will remain in effect for 60 days. If the city doesn't see an improvement, the mayor said, it will move on to mandatory vaccinations.

Republican state Rep. Val Okimoto, the House minority leader, criticized the program, saying it was doubling down on the idea that "government knows best."

But the mayor said, "This notion of people who choose not to get vaccinated and say, 'It's my right under these circumstances, but if I get sick, you got to take care of me,' I don't understand that logic, and that's not what's going to work."

Information for this article was contributed by Heather Hollingsworth and Audrey McAvoy of The Associated Press; by Aaron Gregg and Lenny Bernstein of The Washington Post; and by Emily Opilo of The Baltimore Sun (TNS).