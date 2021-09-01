Texas legislators send rewrite of voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Legislature sent a sweeping rewrite of the state's election laws to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats after a bitter, monthslong fight over voting rights.

Abbott said he would sign the bill, which could happen within days.

Even the final vote did not escape a parting round of confrontation after Senate Republicans scuttled one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement at the last minute: language that would have shielded voters with felony convictions from prosecution if they cast a ballot without knowing they were ineligible to vote. It had been included following backlash over the arrests of two Texas voters, both of whom are Black, which intensified criticism amid a broader fight over voting restrictions that opponents say disproportionately affect people of color.

The rest of the far-reaching legislation, spurred in part by former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, had set off a heated summer in Texas of walkouts by Democrats, Republicans threatening them with arrest, Abbott vetoing the paychecks of thousands of rank-and-file staffers when the bill failed to reach him sooner, and accusations of racism and voter suppression.

"The emotional reasons for not voting for it are that it creates hardships for people because of the color of their skin and their ethnicity, and I am part of that class of people," said Democrat Garnet Coleman, a state representative whose return to the Capitol last month helped end a 38-day standoff.

Texas will limit voting hours and empower partisan poll watchers under the nearly 75-page bill, known as Senate Bill 1. It is largely similar to the one Democrats first walked out on 93 days ago, underscoring how Republicans, who have overwhelming majorities in both the House and Senate, held their ground in the face of months of protest and escalating brinkmanship.

"Senate Bill 1 will solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. I look forward to signing Senate Bill 1 into law, ensuring election integrity in Texas," Abbott said in a statement minutes after the bill passed.

That acrimony is unlikely to end with Abbott's signature.

The Texas Capitol is set to immediately shift into another charged fight over redrawn voting maps that could lock in Republican electoral advantages for the next decade. Texas added more than 4 million residents since 2010, more than any other state, with people of color accounting for more than nine in every 10 new residents.

Democrats criticized the voting bill as an attempt to suppress the turnout of an ascendant and more diverse electorate as Republicans, who are used to racking up commanding electoral victories in America's biggest red state, begin to lose ground.

Texas Republicans defended the bill in the same terms the GOP has used in more than a dozen other states that have also passed restrictive voting laws this year: calling the changes practical safeguards and denying they are driven by Trump's claims.

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative, a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.