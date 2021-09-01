TheatreSquared seeking proof of covid vaccine or test from audience

FAYETTEVILLE -- Anyone attending a TheatreSquared performance will be required to provide proof they've been fully vaccinated for covid-19, or to provide results of a negative antigen test performed within 72 hours of the performance date, theater officials announced Wednesday.

The requirement is effective at least through October. It will be extended beyond Oct. 31 depending on local covid-19 case numbers or if public health guidance indicates it's necessary, according to a letter signed by Bob Ford, artistic director, and Martin Miller, executive director.

Those unable to comply with the vaccination or testing requirement will be offered the option to stream performances from home, or may request a refund through Sept. 10 for all performances scheduled through Oct. 31, the letter states. Ticket holders will receive further details in a forthcoming message on how to confirm vaccination status prior to their show date, according to the letter.

TheatreSquared's season continues with "Designing Women," which begins a month-long run Sept. 22. "Tiny Beautiful Things" opens Oct. 20, according to TheatreSquared's online calendar.

TheatreSquared recently surveyed its patrons and found 97% of regular attendees reported being fully vaccinated against covid-19, the letter states. The theater has had a full vaccine requirement for all artists and staff since March.

TheatreSquared returned to live performances in the spring after nearly a year of streaming performances.