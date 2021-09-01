IDEA ALLEY: Two cakes and cinnamon biscuit bites to sweeten Kats

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

This week we're indulging our sweet side, dear Kats, with three recipes.

A longtime reader shares this strawberry cake recipe that sounds too good to hold for next year. Obviously it won't be its best with supermarket berries, but I bet it'll still be delicious.

"The recipe below is one I adapted from various sources, to make one that I like," he writes. "I know local strawberry season has ended, but this can be made any time. It is not overly sweet, and has a lovely, almost creamy texture."

French Strawberry Cake

½ cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar, divided use

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¾ cup sour cream (can use nonfat)

2 cups strawberries sliced or quartered

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 10-inch cake pan with nonstick spray.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or using and electric hand mixer, beat butter and ¾ cup of sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Stir in the vanilla.

In a small bowl, stir together the flour and baking powder. Add the flour, alternating with the sour cream, beginning and ending with the flour, beating until just combined. Fold in strawberries with rubber spatula.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and use a spatula to spread evenly and smooth out the top. Sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup of sugar evenly over the top. Bake 40 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean.

Cool completely before removing from the pan, or serve from the pan. It cuts best with a serrated knife. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Makes about 8 servings.

■ ■ ■

"[This recipe is] in memory of a dear friend, Kathy Howard, who passed away 18 years ago," writes Risa Ratliff.

"Her church, Bryant Church of Christ, published a memorial cookbook of many of Kathy's recipes along with recipe contributions from members of the church."

Cake That Doesn't Last

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 unbeaten eggs

2 cups mashed bananas

1 cup chopped pecans

3 cups sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

1 ½ cups vegetable oil

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple

Mix all ingredients by hand. When all ingredients are blended, pour into a large, greased Bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour, 20 minutes, or until done. You can also use a large tube pan.

■ ■ ■

If you like to start your day with something sweet, this one from Trish (last name not given) will hit the spot.

Cinnamon Roll Biscuit Bites

3 tablespoons melted butter

½ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 can (size not given) refrigerated biscuits, each biscuit cut into quarters

Pancake syrup or glaze, for serving, optional

Line the bottom and sides of an 8-inch square pan with greased parchment paper. (If preparing with Pillsbury Grands biscuits use a 9-inch square pan.)

In a bowl, combine the melted butter, the brown sugar and cinnamon.

Roll the biscuit dough in the melted butter mixture and place in prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Serve with warm pancake syrup, or drizzle with glaze.

To make a glaze: In a small bowl, combine ¾ cup confectioners' sugar, 1 ½ tablespoons melted butter, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract and 2 to 4 teaspoons milk, adding milk a little at a time, stirring until desired consistency is reached.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

