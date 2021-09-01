Two people killed in accident on I-40

A North Carolina man and an unnamed minor died Tuesday in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Palestine, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was driving eastbound on the interstate at around 10:29 p.m. when it hydroplaned through the median and the cable barrier and struck a 2021 Toyota Camry head-on, the report said. A 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 then hit the Camry and the Silverado overturned and hit an oncoming 2021 Dodge Ram 3500, the report said.

Corey Brothers, 39, of Winston-Salem, N.C., the driver of the Toyota, died, as did a minor passenger in the Silverado, according to the report.

Two others in the Silverado, driver Yovanni Gamarras Zambrano, 19, and Marcelo Gamarras, 50, both of Houston, Texas, were injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were rainy and wet.

A 51-year-old motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Searcy, according to another state police report.

James Roy Ballard of Judsonia was riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on Arkansas 367 at around 5:57 a.m. when he lost control, crossed the yellow line and collided with a curb, according to the report. The motorcycle then went airborne for approximately 35 feet and then went airborne a second time for approximately 27 feet before sliding 46 feet to a stop, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said. The Searcy Police Department investigated the crash.