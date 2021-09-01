UNDER THE RADAR: Bearden’s Haden Grice

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Bearden’s Haden Grice.

Class: 2022

Position: Lineman

Height/Weight: 6-0, 265 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he recorded 45 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 5 pancake blocks.

Coach Greg Anthony:

“We moved him up after his last ninth grade game. He started the last two regular season games on high school and started the playoff game at Mount Ida. Since then he has not missed a snap, he has not missed a practice, he has not missed a summer workout. He has started every game and he has played every position on the offensive line and defensive line.

"He is a team player. Very coachable. He has over a 3.6 (GPA) in class. He squatted 500 pounds in weight room, benches over 250, deadlifts over 500. He is being overlooked and people are missing a quality athlete but more importantly a quality person.”