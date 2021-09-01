Ventilator use down, but state covid hospitalizations jump by 101

After setting records the previous two days, the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators in Arkansas fell by 31 on Wednesday, while the total number of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose by 101.

The state's count of cases rose by 2,890 — the second consecutive daily increase that was larger than the one a week earlier.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 35, to 6,969.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators fell to 357, its lowest level since Sunday.

The total number of covid-19 patients in hospitals, meanwhile, rose to 1,313, its highest level since Friday.

The increase in hospitalized patients on Wednesday was the second-largest in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The largest was an increase of 103 patients on Aug. 9.

The jump on Wednesday came after six days in which the number of hospitalizations either declined or stayed the same.

The number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care, which reached a record of 558 on Aug. 23, fell Wednesday for the second consecutive day, falling from 531 on Tuesday to 522.

The number of intensive care unit beds that were unoccupied rose by nine, to 28.

Covid-19 patients made up about 47% of all the state's patients who were in intensive care as of Wednesday, down from 49% a day earlier.

The total number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals on Wednesday was still down from an all-time high of 1,459 on Aug. 16.

Compared to their peaks January during the state's winter surge, the number hospitalized as of Wednesday was smaller by 58, while the number who were on ventilators was larger by 89.

The number who were in intensive care was larger by 64 than its January peak.

The increase in diagnosed coronavirus cases on Wednesday was larger by more than 100 than the one the previous Wednesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 2,076. That was still down from an average of 2,242 cases a day the week ending Aug. 24, however, and down from a nearly seven-month high of 2,351 a day the week ending Aug. 7.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases that were considered active rose Wednesday by 392, to 22,814.

The number of active cases on Wednesday was still smaller by 773 than the active case total a week earlier, and down from a seven-month high of 25,735 on Aug. 15.

The increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was 12,429, the second consecutive daily increase that was larger than the one a week earlier.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 13,284, which was still below a nearly four-month high of 13,361 that the average reached the week ending Friday.

More details in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.