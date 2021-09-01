Sections
Walmart plans to hire 20,000 supply chain employees after second-quarter revenue report

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:32 a.m.
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss.

Walmart will hire 20,000 additional supply chain associates in response to recent growth, according to a news release.

The jobs will be spread across more than 250 supply chain facilities across the country.

Available full-time and part-time positions range from order fillers and freight handlers to lift drivers, technicians and management positions.

"We know that offering competitive pay is essential in order to build a network for the future," the release states. "The average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour."

The Bentonville company reported last week second-quarter revenue of $141 billion, a 2.4% increase over the $137.7 billion it had in the second quarter of 2020.

