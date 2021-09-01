Washington County judge says budget requests 'came in relatively flat'

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Judge Joseph Wood said Tuesday most of the 2022 budget requests for the 15 departments under his supervision came in at or near their 2021 budget.

"I would say 12 or 13 of the 15 departments came in relatively flat," Wood said. "There are some increases that are due to population growth and the need to continue to provide county services to that growing population, and there are some infrastructure needs."

Wood presented his budget proposals to the Quorum Court's Finance & Budget Committee on Tuesday as part of the committee's work on the 2022 county budget.

Wood presented budgets for the departments he oversees. The budgets did not include any personnel costs.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 and chairman of the Finance & Budget Committee, said any new personnel, capital requests and significant increases in any of the departmental budgets will be voted on separately.

A request for $400,000 in the Road Department budget drew some questions Tuesday. Wood said the county plans to buy equipment and software to allow the department to monitor road conditions in real time and to expedite needed repairs. The Road Department's 2022 budget also includes additional money for materials needed in paving roads. Overall, the road Department budget request increased by about 4% from 2021 to 2022.

The justices of the peace have said they will consider personnel as a separate issue in the budget process. The justices of the peace have discussed moving the pay ranges for county positions upward by 10%. The pay scales for the county have been set in their current ranges since 2016. The justices of the peace have discussed raises for employees of up to 3.5% and have also discussed providing for merit raises.

Blair Johanson, with the Johanson Group consulting firm, told the justices of the peace in earlier budget meetings that shifting the pay ranges by 10% would be just one part of changes to the employee compensation plan. He gave the justices of the peace information on the cost of giving employees 3% raises and of giving employees 3.5% raises in addition to shifting the pay ranges.

The total cost of the option including 3.5% pay raises was put at about $1.3 million while the option with the 3% raises was put at about $1.2 million. Those costs would include bringing some employees now at or near the bottom of their pay ranges into compliance with the new ranges.

Johanson has told the justices of the peace that the most recent salary study done by the group shows Washington County is well below the average market pay both locally and nationally. Nationally, he said, Washington County is about 12% below the market average for comparable jobs. In comparison to the four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas, he said, Washington County is about 10% below the market average. Washington County is about 5.8% below Benton County pay for similar positions, he said.