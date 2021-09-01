Widening to force shift on I-30

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require shifting traffic Thursday night to advance the project into its next stage, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will shift I-30 eastbound traffic onto the median, which has been paved with new concrete, between U.S. 67 and U.S. 70. The shift will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Moving the traffic will allow the contractor to maintain traffic during the next stage of widening, the department said.

Eastbound traffic will remain in this lane configuration into 2022.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police.

The work is part of a project to widen 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70. The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.