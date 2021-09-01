OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Wine and cheese pairings that'll wow your palate

Even if you know nothing about wine, you'll have at least heard that wine and cheese "go together." It's an idea that, while based in truth, seems to permeate our culture, promoting the pairing as if it's as infallible as peanut butter and jelly or Chris Evans and tight pants. In practice, however, I find that they actually only go together-ish, and that pairing the two can be surprisingly tricky. This is because cheese is just as complicated (and perhaps even more so) than wine, with its varying moisture and fat levels, flavor profiles and textures.

Next time you find yourself assembling a cheeseboard, here are a few of the no-fail pairings that I like to use:

AGE MATTERS

As cheese ages, it loses its water content and becomes richer in flavor. Sometimes this means the cheese is nuttier or funkier (brie, I'm looking at you), but some cheeses can also take on earthy or more salty notes. Aged cheeses pair best with more complex wines, and in that same sense, the wine you might want for a young cheese won't be the same for the same cheese with some age on it. For example, you might want a fruit-forward Beaujolais for young cheddar, but the sharp complexities of aged cheddar work well with a powerful cabernet sauvignon.

SALT + SWEET = HAPPINESS

Salty cheeses pair incredibly well with wines that have just a touch of sweetness, making the wine seem even sweeter than it truly is. Feta and Italian moscato are my secret weapons for a dinner party duo.

MIX AND MATCH TEXTURES

When it comes to heavily textured, almost gooey cheeses like brie and Camembert, there are two schools of thought: Go with a heavier wine, like an oaked chardonnay that will match the cheese's body, or you can opt for sparkling wine. Those dainty little bubbles act as razors that cut through the fatty cheese and cleanse your palate for the next bite.

IF IT GROWS TOGETHER, IT GOES TOGETHER

I've said it before and I'll say it again: This is the one rule of wine pairing that will never let you down. Folks have been making both wine and cheese for who knows how long, so it only makes sense that they would eventually make them go perfectly together. Whether it's chevre and the French sauvignon blanc Sancerre, or a crunchy, aged Manchego with Spanish grenache and mourvedre (that's garnacha and monastrell if you're feeling fuego), these pairings are as timeless as they are tasty.

