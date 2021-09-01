Woman arrested after jumping from third floor at Springdale hotel

SPRINGDALE -- A woman faces felony charges after shooting a gun and jumping out a hotel window Monday while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to police.

Markesah Lee, 44, was arrested in connection with felonies for communicating a false alarm and criminal mischief. She also was accused of a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct and breaking a city ordinance by discharging a firearm in the city, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Springdale Police Department.

Officers responded about 4:30 p.m. to the Extended Stay America hotel at 5000 Luvene Ave. where they found Lee lying on the ground with a handgun nearby, Taylor said. He said she told officers she was under attack by an unknown man, and she fired at the man before she jumped out of the third floor window.

The door to the room was still locked from the inside with the safety latch, but officers were able to gain access to search the room and didn't find anyone inside, Taylor said.

The hotel's video surveillance and statements by Lee showed no man attacked her, Taylor said. Police found evidence Lee shot the gun inside the room, he said.

Lee was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the injuries from jumping out the window. Lee admitted at the hospital to being under the influence of a controlled substance and said she might have been hallucinating, Taylor said.