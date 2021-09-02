23 compete in Jesse James Days Pageant

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The Jesse James Day pageant, an annual pageant offered at the Pineville summer celebration, saw 23 contestants entered in the pageant Aug. 19.

The pageant contestants, who sold tickets to raise money for the Pineville Fire Department, sold more than 67,000 tickets, resulting in more than $5,500 for the department.

The pageant, which was broken into seven categories, showcased a lineup of excited boys and girls, ready to strike a pose in front of a panel of judges regardless of a persistent sun and carnival rides calling their names.

The baby girl contest had four contestants with Kora Phillips-Nix taking third place, Cierra Turner taking second place and Paislee Deckard winning first place.

The baby boy contest had two entries with Kannon Morris taking second place and Dawson Qualls winning first place.

The toddler girl contest had four contestants with Meadow Nix taking third place, Victoria McDonald in second place and Maci Ehlers winning first place.

The toddler boy contest had three contestants with Rooster Friend taking third place, Beau Russell in second place and Kaden Kissinger winning first place.

The Little Miss Jesse contest had three contestants with Catherine Friend taking third place, Melody Benningfield in second place and Myla Smith winning first place.

The Little Mr. Jesse contest had three contestants with Milo Knix taking third place, Leland Mathews in second place and Brantlee Friend winning first place.

The Miss Jesse contest had two contestants with Whitley Matthews taking second place and Macy Smith winning first place.

Winners were awarded sashes, hats, trophies and crowns. They were further rewarded with cheers from a crowd of people lined around the stage on the Pineville Square.

The top ticket seller, who was awarded with a plaque, was Cierra Turner. Cierra was the second-place winner in the baby girl category.

Families and contest-goers beamed with excitement during the contest, which was canceled in 2020 due to covid-19. The annual Jesse James Day parade took place Aug. 20.