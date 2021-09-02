5 police, fire workers indicted in man's '19 death

DENVER -- Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.

The grand jury indictments announced Wednesday by state Attorney General Phil Weiser are the latest chapter for the Police Department in the city of Aurora, which has been plagued by allegations of misconduct against people of color, including an officer charged this summer with pistol-whipping a Black man.

McClain's death helped inspire a police accountability law in Colorado, a ban on chokeholds and restrictions on the use of the sedative ketamine, both of which the indictment alleges contributed to his death. The charges were announced days after the second anniversary of when police stopped McClain on the street after a 911 caller reported a man who seemed "sketchy."

"What I set out to do is still not over, but I'm halfway there. I'm halfway there," McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, said of her efforts to hold police accountable.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who took over last year and has pledged to work to restore public trust, said the department will continue to cooperate with the judicial process.

"I know this has been a long-awaited decision for Ms. McClain and her family. This tragedy will forever be imprinted on our community," Wilson said in a statement.

Officers Randy Roedema, Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt, and Fire Department paramedic Jeremy Cooper and fire Lt. Peter Cichuniec were charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Roedema and Rosenblatt also were charged with second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury and one count of a crime of violence related to the assault charge. Cooper and Cichuniec also each face three counts of second-degree assault.

Lawyers for the defendants didn't immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

City Manager Jim Twombly said the officers were indefinitely suspended. One has already been fired.

The indictment says police responding to a 911 call about a suspicious person confronted McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, as he walked home from a grocery store after buying iced tea. The encounter quickly escalated, with McClain initially losing consciousness as Woodyard applied a chokehold. McClain complained that he couldn't breathe as three officers held him, handcuffed, on the ground, and he threw up several times.

Paramedics injected McClain with an amount of ketamine appropriate for someone 77 pounds heavier than his 143-pound frame, the indictment says, without determining if it was necessary and without monitoring him for side effects afterward.

In 2019, a district attorney said he could not charge the officers because an autopsy could not determine how McClain died.

Information for this article was contributed by James Anderson, Patty Nieberg and Lindsay Whitehurst of The Associated Press.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, right, talks about a grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold by police and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago, during a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Denver. Weiser announced that three police officers and two paramedics were indicted by the grand jury. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A small display stands next to the retaining wall for Interstate 225 across from where Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold by police and injected with a powerful sedative, was stopped by Aurora, Colo., Police Department officers just over two years ago Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Aurora. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that three police officers and two paramedics were indicted by the grand jury. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A small memorial stands next to the retaining wall for northbound lanes of Interstate 225 across the frontage road where Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold by police and injected with a powerful sedative, was stopped by officers of the Aurora, Colo. Police Department just over two years ago Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Aurora. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that three police officers and two paramedics were indicted by the grand jury. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FILE - In this July 3, 2020, file photo, Terrance Roberts, front, wears a shirt bearing photographs of Aurora, Colo., police Department officers involved in the stop of 23-year-old Elijah McClain at the memorial site across the street from where the young man was stopped by while walking home at a news conference in Aurora, Colo. Colorado’s attorney general said Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 that a grand jury indicted three officers and two paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago in suburban Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE—In this Wednesday, March 3, 2021, file photograph, Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, a young man who died after a stop by police in Aurora, Colo., is shown in the office of her attorney, Qusair Mohamedbhai, in Denver. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, that three police officers and two paramedics have been indicted after a grand jury investigation into the young man's arrest just over two years ago in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser talks about a grand jury investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold by police and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago, during a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Denver. Weiser announced that three police officers and two paramedics were indicted by the grand jury. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, a man walks past a display showing an image of Elijah McClain outside Laugh Factory during a candlelight vigil for McClain in Los Angeles. Colorado’s attorney general said Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 that a grand jury indicted three officers and two paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago in suburban Denver. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Sheneen McClain speaks during a rally and march over the death of her 23-year-old son, Elijah McClain, outside the police department in Aurora, Colo. Colorado’s attorney general said Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 that a grand jury indicted three officers and two paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago in suburban Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)