9 arts, music + cultural festivals to attend this September in Arkansas

From bikes to beer to blues, festivals this September in Arkansas have plenty to offer. Here are nine to check out this month.

Hot Springs Blues Fest, Jazz Fest and Pickleball Festival

Sept. 1-5

These three festivals overlap in Hot Springs in the lead-up to Labor Day.

Catch jazz performances and workshops at various venues Sept. 1-5 and blues performances in the evenings Sept. 3-4 at Hill Wheatley Plaza, 629 Central Ave.

The Pickleball Festival runs Sept. 3-5 and includes various competitions for the sport, as well as vendors, food trucks and other entertainment.

Go here for information on the Blues Fest, go here for the Jazz Fest and go here for information on the Pickleball Festival.

Hot Springs Bike Fest 2021

Sept. 9 at Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs.

Check out vintage motorcycles, participate in a bike parade or enjoy a number of other events at the Hot Springs Bike Fest.

https://www.hotsprings.org/events/hot-springs-bikefest/

Byrdfest

Sept. 17-18 at Byrd’s Adventure Center, 7037 Cass Oark Road, Ozark.

Tribute bands to some of the greatest bands of all time, such as the Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin and the Doors will play at this camp-out festival.

http://www.byrdfest.com/

Natural State Beer Company Oktoberfest 2021

Sept. 18 at Village on the Creeks, 5309 W. Village Parkway, Suite 2, Rogers.

Try beer from more than a dozen brewers at this festival, plus enjoy live music, games and food.

https://www.facebook.com/events/village-on-the-creeks/natural-state-beer-company-oktoberfest-2021/550851175944638/

International Festival at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

Sept. 19 at 4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville.

Festival-goers can see traditional dance performances from various world cultures while eating dishes from food trucks at this event.

https://www.bgozarks.org/international-festival/

Ouachita Highland Games

Sept. 24-25 at Cedar Glades Park, 461 Wildcat Road, Hot Springs.

At the Ouachita Highland Games, visitors can not only see athletes competing in various events but also participate in a free clinic to give the events a try themselves.

https://www.hotsprings.org/events/ouachita-highland-games/

Little Rocktoberfest 2021

Sept. 25 at War Memorial Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive, Little Rock.

A general admission ticket to this event allows unlimited samples of beer from commercial and home brewers, plus a bratwurst dinner.

https://littlerocktoberfest.com/

2021 Ouachita Bigfoot Festival & Conference

Sept. 24-26 at The Blue: Zipline & Farm, 142 Polk Road 185, Mena.

This three-day event features a conference with speakers and researchers, as well as live music, vendors and games.

https://blueziplinefarm.com/ouachita-bigfoot-festival-conference-and-gun-knife-show

Pulaski County Fair

Sept. 29-Oct. 3 at Riverfront Park between Willow Street and Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock.

Billing itself as the first annual Pulaski County Fair, this event will have all the staples: games, rides and food. However, it is not technically the first-ever fair in the county, as there were regular Pulaski County fairs from 1912-1916, according to Democrat-Gazette archives.

https://thepulaskicountyfair.com/