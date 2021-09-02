Arkansas' contact, graphics make impression on ‘23 targets

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff reached out to more than 200 junior prospects with graphics with the hashtag #TURNITUP23 on Sept. 1 and the response from recruits was positive.

Wednesday was the first day coaches could make direct contact with members of the 2023 class.

Highly regarded receiver Anthony Evans, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Judson High School in Converse, Texas, was impressed with Arkansas’ graphic and that Pittman sent it to him.

“I loved it,” said Evans, who had a best of 21.54 seconds in the 200 meters this spring. “Coming from Coach Pittman is extra special. The fan support is crazy.”

Evans visited Fayetteville on June 25 and is looking to visit for the Texas game on Sept. 11 or attend the Texas A&M game in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 25. The visit and communication has the Hogs in a good spot.

“Arkansas is setting the tone early,” said Evans, who's good friends with freshman quarterback Lucas Coley.

ESPN 4-star cornerback Braxton Myers praised the graphic he received from Arkansas.

“They’re clean. I like the turn it up 23,” he said.

Myers, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Coppell, Texas, has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Washington, Ole Miss and others. He also visited the Hogs in June.

Linebacker Everett Roussaw’s third scholarship offer came from Arkansas after attending a June camp in Fayetteville. He has since added offers from Auburn and Missouri.

After receiving the latest graphic from Arkansas, he’s looking forward to more.

“That graphic was lit. Excited about some more edits,” Roussaw said.

Roussaw, 6-2, 205 pounds, who is teammates with Arkansas running back commitment Rashod Dubinion at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, previously held offers from Mississippi State and Central Florida.

ESPN 4-star defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell Oradell, 6-5, 350, of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Florida State, Southern Cal, Penn State, Rutgers, Boston College and other programs.

He gave a thumbs to the graphic.

“It was an amazing graphic,” Mitchell said. “I really loved it.”