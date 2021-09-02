The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept.1, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-13. Crystal Fowler v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-109. Clarksville School District v. Ace American Insurance Company, from Johnson County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to take judicial notice of supplemental authority denied as moot. Gladwin and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-331. Kalob Franke v. Clinton William Holland Revocable Trust UAD August 9, 2010; and Clinton William Holland, Individually and as Trustee of Clinton William Holland Revocable Trust UAD August 9, 2010, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-20-738. Nicholas Burks, Sr. v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Greene County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-484. Northport Health Services of Arkansas, LLC, d/b/a Covington Court Health and Rehabilitation Center; NHS Management, LLC; Northport Health Services, Inc.; Northport Holdings, LLC; Northport Holding Operations, LLC; NHS Operations, LLC; and Ronald S. Yarbrough in His Capacity as Administrator of Covington Court Health and Rehabilitation v. Angie P. Ellis, as Attorney-in-Fact of Karleen Vernon, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Dismissed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-20-544. Jerry Wayne Shinn v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Motion to withdraw denied; rebriefing ordered. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-20-498. Scott DeWayne Brookshire v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-634. Chester Bradford v. Stracener Brothers Construction Corporation and Summit Consulting, LLC, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-166. Haley Lewis v. Arkansas Department of Human Services, Division of Medical Services, Office of Long Term Care, from Bradley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-20-404. Terry Cauffiel, as Administrator of the Estate of Carolyn Sue Cauffiel, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Carolyn Sue Cauffiel v. Progressive Eldercare Services-Saline, Inc., d/b/a Heartland Rehabilitation and Care Center; Southern Administrative Services, LLC; and CarePlus Staffing Services, LLC, from Saline County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-588. Roberta Jones v. Embassy Suites Little Rock; States National Insurance Company; and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Virden and Vaught, JJ., agree.