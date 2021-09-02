Arkansas’ general revenue tax collections in August exceeded state's forecast by $47.1M

Arkansas’ general revenue tax collections in August exceeded the state’s forecast by $47.1 million or 10%, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Tuesday morning.

Total general revenue collections last month were up $33.5 million, or 6.9%, over a year ago, at $518.9 million.

The state’s individual income and sales and use tax collections in August, the state’s two largest sources of general revenue, both exceeded the state’s forecast.

The past month marked the largest general-revenue collection in any August on record, said Whitney McLaughlin, a tax analyst for the finance department.

Year-to-date general revenue collections now total $1,003.8 million, which is $117.6 million or 10.2% below the level one year ago.

