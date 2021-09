Hot Springs, circa 1925: The view was south down Central Avenue from a balcony of the newly completed Arlington Hotel. To the left is the long lawn upon which the earlier Arlington, built in 1890, had burned in 1923. To the immediate right is the Waukesha Hotel, now gone, but the Southern Club to its right survives as a wax museum.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203