Covid news in brief: Baptist Health sets vaccination clinics

Baptist Health sets vaccination clinics

Baptist Health Community Outreach will hold five drive-up covid-19 vaccine clinics for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at 10117 Kanis Road throughout September. Vaccinations will be available from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the following days: Tuesday (Sept. 7); Thursday (Sept. 9); Tuesday (Sept. 14); Thursday (Sept. 16); and Tuesday (Sept. 21).

Those coming to be vaccinated must be 18 years of age or older and have a photo ID.

More information about covid-19 and vaccination clinics by Baptist Health around the state is available at BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com.

Students vaccinated at UA around 69%

FAYETTEVILLE -- About 69% of in-state students at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine, the university announced Wednesday.

UA cited an update from the state Division of Higher Education in a statement listing 10,009 state-resident students as at least partially vaccinated. A total of 8,236, or about 57%, of state-resident students are considered fully vaccinated.

The university said no data was available for vaccination rates of out-of-state students, who in past years have made up approximately half of UA's incoming freshman classes.

State health officials have said that vaccination rate data for college students does not capture vaccinations that occurred outside of Arkansas.

-- Jaime Adame

Vaccine clinics to take place at games

Vaccinations against covid-19 will be available at some high school football games today and Friday.

The game-time vaccination clinics at multiple games each week are a joint effort by the partnership between the state Departments of Health and Education.

The clinics will be at the Camden Fairview and Little Rock Parkview Magnet High home games today and at the home games at Wynne, Van Buren, Osceola and Prescott high schools on Friday night.

-- Cynthia Howell

Tinkerfest adjusts activities for safety

The Museum of Discovery's Tinkerfest will take extra steps because of covid-19.

The Sept. 18 event in Little Rock encourages innovation, exploration and discovery. Participants get involved in dozens of activities, from using raw materials and tools to create unique machines to launching rockets and exploring art. Activities include a large-scale bridge build, a car take-apart, drone demonstrations and LEGO build challenges.

To prevent overcrowding situations, Tinkerfest activities will be held outdoors and a limited number of tickets will be available in two-hour increments: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"Tinkerfest is the biggest single day of the year at the Museum of Discovery, and we're happy to present it in an outside-only, safe event with restricted attendance," said Kelley Bass, museum CEO, in a news release.

Information on Tinkerfest is available at www.museumofdiscovery.org.

-- Democrat-Gazette Staff

Theater requiring shot or test result

TheatreSquared in Fayetteville announced on Wednesday it is taking additional measures to help contain the spread of covid-19 at performances through Oct. 31.

All patrons will be required to either provide proof of being fully vaccinated or results of a negative antigen test performed within 72 hours of a performance date.

Theater patrons who are either unable to comply with the vaccination or testing requirement will be offered the option to stream from home or request a refund through Sept. 10 for all performances through next month.

Theater officials will review the covid-19 situation and decide whether to extend the measures into November.

-- Democrat-Gazette Staff