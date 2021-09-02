Bombers prepared for opener

Opening week preparation for Mountain Home has gone about like it has for every other team in the state.

Nothing out of the ordinary, just a lot of preliminary work.

"You know what first games are like," Mountain Home Coach Steve Ary said. "You try to have all your T's crossed, you dot all your I's. We know we've got to play well because we've got a good team in Harrison coming in here.

"We feel like our backs are against the wall."

The Bombers finished 6-6 last season and earned a postseason victory for the first time since 2006. But many of the key cogs who catapulted the Bombers to success a year ago are gone.

Mountain Home does welcome back 13 regulars, but Ary will have to replace productive standouts such as wide receiver Logan Walker, quarterback Bryce McKay and running back Gage Hershberger.

"We've definitely got some big shoes to fill on some of those seniors that graduated," Ary said. "We really don't have those home run hitters like we had last year, but we've got to get better collectively as a unit. Everybody's got to pick up for those missing pieces, and hopefully as a group, we'll get better because we've got some experience back.

"The bulk of our offensive line is back, so we've got something to work off of."

Sophomore Cade Yates is set to get his first start under center Friday when the Bombers face Harrison, and Ary is confident the youngster will do well. He also knows some bumps are likely.

"The upside for Cade is that he's a good football player, but the downside is that he's not played any varsity or JV football," Ary said. "He's going straight from the freshman level to the high school level. He's got a lot of growing to do, and he's going to do a good job of running the offense because he's a really intelligent kid and makes good decisions."

Decision-making will be key against the Goblins, who smashed their way past Magnolia 26-7 a week ago. Ary has seen what Harrison has to offer, and he believes his Bombers have to match that if they're going to avenge last year's 48-34 loss.

"They're extremely physical," he said of Harrison. "They're like a pack of wolves. They really run well, and they're extremely large up front. It was like they just freight-trained [Magnolia].

"We've got to play a nearly perfect game. Gotta take care of the football and eliminate the big plays, eliminate mistakes."

WHITE HALL

More bite needed

A 41-point victory in a shutout over a longtime foe was exactly what White Hall needed to get 2021 going the right direction.

That doesn't mean that Coach Bobby Bolding was satisfied after the victory over Sheridan.

"We made a lot of mistakes that we saw on film," he said. "We've actually spent the last two days trying to correct them, but we still haven't got them fixed. We're going to go back at it again and try to correct those things before Friday."

Bolding was happy with his team's effort and physicality. The Bulldogs led 38-0 at the half behind touchdowns from Zaire Green and Durran Cain and coasted over the final two quarters. But small miscues sullied White Hall's overall performance

"Just too many technique mistakes on both sides of the ball and special teams," he said. "It wasn't an effort problem at all ... just way, way, way too many technique issues. It's hard to have a 16-year-old go, 'We won the game, we mercy-ruled.' And then they look at the game grades afterwards and go, 'I graded a 38, that don't make no sense.' Sixty percent of the time they were doing things they weren't suppose to be doing so we've got to correct that."

White Hall entertains Warren on Friday, and Bolding sees a number of similarities between the two.

"We kind of mirror each other in what we're doing a little bit," Bolding said. "[Warren] Coach [Bo] Hembree has gotten a little bit more run-oriented, but he still throws it around. And defensively, we're similar, too, so it's just going to boil down to who makes the most mistakes."

OZARK

A win is a win

Ozark didn't have the best of outings in its opener against Clarksville last week but found itself on the right side of the scoreboard by game's end.

The Hillbillies were outgained in total yardage by nearly 140 yards and committed seven penalties, many of which killed promising drives. Still, Ozark had enough during overtime to pull out a 14-13 victory thanks to a defensive stand that Coach Jeremie Burns said "saved them."

"We got lucky," he said. "Ryker Martin got us down there, and we made our [extra point]. Then Clarksville's quarterback [Bryce Buckner] eventually scored. They went for two, and Payten Durning was able to get through the line and cut him. He's laying at about the 2-yard line, ballgame over."

Burns liked that his team clawed its way to a win, but he didn't think the Hillbillies' execution was where it needed to be.

Ozark also gave up huge chunks of yardage on the ground to a Clarksville team it'd beaten 32-12 a year ago.

"We were trying to overcome those first-game jitters," Burns said. "We had some young guys out there that were taking over at some different spots. You can practice all summer, but sometimes when you get in a game, it doesn't come to you.

"Now we've got to get ready for our second rivalry game."

Friday's game against Booneville isn't an average rival for Ozark. The two teams first played each other in 1924, and the Bearcats have won 13 of the past 20 meetings, including four of the last five.

"They've kind of had the lead on us a little bit," Burns said. "They've got a really good team this year, offense and defense. But the kids are looking forward to this game. They're getting ready to go down there and play a whole lot better this week, hopefully."

MAGNET COVE

Good times

Offseason and summer workouts were good to Magnet Cove, and Coach Caleb Carmikle said it showed six days ago.

The Panthers rolled past Murfreesboro 42-7. Magnet Cove led 21-0 in the opening quarter and never looked back in blowing past the Rattlers for the second year in a row.

"We kind of went over and laid an egg in our scrimmage at Fountain Lake, so we really challenged the guys to elevate their performance," said Carmikle, whose team beat Murfreesboro 67-38 last season. "For an opener, I'm pretty pleased with the way we played.

"This team has a lot of potential. We've got some immaturity in spots where we really have to continue to improve at as far as being mentally ready on Friday nights. But they were dialed in from the get-go and really responded well. It was a good night."

Carmikle credited his team's experience for getting them off and running. Magnet Cove had as many as 18 starters return from a team that advanced to the Class 2A playoffs last season. The Panthers, who'll host Bismarck next, got a two-touchdown game from Julius McClellan, a 6-2, 185-pound junior who's expected to cause teams problems all year.

"They always say that the biggest jump for a kid is between their sophomore and junior year," Carmikle said. "Julius had a phenomenal offseason in the weight room, and his body has really developed. He's got explosiveness and strength to go with his long body. He has the potential to be a big-time football player.

"We're hoping he can have another big game against Bismarck. That team is much improved, and they showed that when they came out and put it on Dierks last Friday night. It's a little bit of a rivalry game with two schools in the same county, so there's a lot of excitement going in."

EXTRA POINTS

Covid-19 quarantine protocols within the Newport program have caused the team to cancel Friday's nonconference home game against Heber Springs. The news was reported on the Newport School District's website. ... Gosnell Coach Lewis Earnest also confirmed that Friday's game against Valley View was canceled because of covid-19 protocols. He said he feels his team can play next week at Osceola. Harding Academy, according to its Twitter page, will now travel to Valley View on Friday.