Candidate Development Institute set

The Candidate Development Institute (CDI) will begin Sept. 23, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Previously, the course was set for Sept. 19.

The Chamber and Go Forward Pine Bluff are partnering to offer the training in the basics of organizing and implementing a campaign for public office.

The six course CDI workshop will be held Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 23 at the offices of the Chamer and the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, 510 Main St. Tuition is $100. Space is limited to 25 participants. The deadline to sign up is Sept. 15.

Topics will include preparing for a political campaign, organizing a campaign and maintaining complete and accurate financial records.

Neither the Chamber, the Alliance, nor Go Forward Pine Bluff endorses any candidate for public office, according to the newsletter.

Details: Ulanda Arnett, Chamber director, at (870) 535-0110 or ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Waterfowlers postpone induction

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame has postponed its induction ceremony until Feb. 10. Originally scheduled for Sept. 23, the event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame, according to waterfowlerhof.com.

The ceremony will be held at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock starting with a pre-dinner reception at 6 p.m. The event will still highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release.

"This is a very significant, special honor for our inductees and we want to make sure their legacies receive the proper celebration and recognition they deserve," said committee Chairman Jim Ronquest. "In light of recent covid-19 numbers, moving the event will allow us to ensure all attendees remain safe and healthy."

Presented by Saracen Casino and Resort, the ceremony is also sponsored by the George H. Dunklin Jr. Family Foundation, Lile Real Estate Inc., Mitchell Williams Law Firm, Winchester Ammunition, Xpress Boats and Purina Pro Plan.

Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Grocers collecting Ida relief donations

Through Sept. 14, all Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire's stores will have $1, $3, and $5 coupons available for customers who want to make monetary donations at the checkout for hurricane relief.

The donations will go to the American Red Cross relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Ida, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff schools to offer free meals

The Pine Bluff School District will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) during the 2021-22 school year providing free meals for all students at its schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.

CEP is provided through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Special Assistance Certification and Reimbursement Community Eligibility Provision, according to a news release.

Participating schools are Forrest Park Pre-K, Broadmoor Elementary, Thirty-Fourth Elementary, Southwood Elementary, James Matthews Elementary, Robert F. Morehead Middle, Jack Robey Junior High, Pine Bluff High and Dollarway High.

All adults must pay the full meal cost of $2 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch, according to the release.

The USDA is prohibited from discriminating. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: https://www.usda.gov/oascr/how-to-file-a-program-discriminationcomplaint, and at any USDA office. To request a complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.