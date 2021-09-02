Carin Schoppmeyer: Charity events fight cancer, MS and more in September

SEPTEMBER

Tour de Tacos

Compassion House

11 7, 8:30 and 10 a.m. -- The second annual Tour de Tacos cycling event to benefit Compassion House will consist of 62-, 30- and 7-mile hard surface bike rides on the Razorback Greenway with taco rest stops along the way. The rides will begin at Lewis and Clark Outfitters in Rogers with a turnaround point for the 62-mile ride at Mount Kessler in Fayetteville.

Compassion House is a "resource home for teens facing a pregnancy under difficult circumstances. We assist them in obtaining needed medical care, individual/group counseling, life-skills training, educational/vocational advancement opportunities, Bible studies, future planning assistance, parenting education/adoption services."

Registration for the event is $35-$50. First 250 registrants receive a "swag" bag.

Information: (479) 419-9100 or rachel@compassionhouse.us.

Golf to Give Back

The Cancer Challenge

16 4-7 p.m. -- The Cancer Challenge will hold Golf to Give Back at Topgolf in Rogers. Admission is $200 per person, and sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 273-3172 or cancerchallenge.com.

AIM for Advocacy

Restoration Village

18 7:30 a.m. -- The annual "Aim for Advocacy" sporting clay event will be at Spring Valley Anglers Rod and Gun Club. Individual shooter registration is $150. Organizers say shooters using 12-gauge shotguns will have their ammunition provided by the Village. Shooters using any other gauge will need to bring their own ammunition (two boxes of 25 shotshells). Sponsorships are available. Information: (479) 631-7345 or restorationvillage.net.

Oktoberfest

Autism Involves Me (AIM), Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

18 1-10 p.m. -- Autism Involves Me (AIM), Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County and Northwest Arkansas Food Bank will benefit from the Oktoberfest fundraiser presented by Kinsford and hosted by Natural State Beer Company at Village on the Creeks in Rogers. Organizers say the event will feature beer from 12 breweries, games, live music, prizes, swag bags, brats and pulled pork, a commemorative glass and desserts. General admission tickets are $80. VIP tickets are $120 and include "time with honorary chair, Andrea Albright, SVP/GMM Walmart, at Modoko for a special Beer Pairing dinner prepared by Chef Ryan and NSBC's head brewer, Will Sonneman, and exclusive access to wine and cocktails as well as desserts."

Dinner and All That Jazz

Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing

18 6 p.m. -- Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing will hold its Dinner and All That Jazz benefit at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Organizers say the evening will feature a Creole-inspired dinner, live and silent auctions and live music by the Don Bailey Jazz Quartet. Tickets are $75. Information: (479) 970-8351 or manesandmiracles.org.

Kickball 4 the Kids

Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter

24 8 a.m. -- The ninth annual Kick the Competition Kickball Tournament will be played at Memorial Park in Bentonville and benefit the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. Information: (479) 795-2417 ext. 305 or claing@nwacs.org.

Fincher Youth Run

Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life

25 6:30 a.m. registration -- The 23rd annual Kendrick Fincher 5K, 1 mile walk, Toddler Trot and Youth Run will be at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers. The Youth Run is $10 for students in grades K-8 and is a fun and educational event to promote proper hydration and prevention of heat-related illness. Adult registration is $20. Toddler Trot registration is $15. Information: (479) 986-9960 or kendrickfincher.org.

A Vintage Affair for MS

National MS Society -- Northwest Arkansas

30 7-8 p.m. -- The National MS Society's A Vintage Affair for MS will be a livestreamed online-only event. Organizers say: "We want our community to 'be a star' and be featured in the livestream. Send in a 30-second video of yourself/your family/multiple folks as to 'why' you support finding a cure for MS. When recording your video, we ask that you wear something orange, which is our MS color. Then, invite your friends and family to tune in on Sept. 30 and see yourself on screen." Be a Star is part of the $500 level sponsorship. Information: (918) 697-1935 or nikki.smith@nmss.org.

The Big Event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas

30 6 p.m. -- The Big Event to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas will be outdoors at Osage House in Cave Springs. Organizers say: "Hosted by Laura Rush and Kerry Robinson, this event celebrates our programs and the impact that our organization has made over the last 25 years in Northwest Arkansas." The group will honor its "Big" and "Little" of the Year at the benefit. Sponsorships are available from $1,500. Information: (479) 966-4366 or bbbsnwa.org.