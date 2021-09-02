Castellanos powers Reds to split with Cardinals

CINCINNATI -- Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a grand slam and a two-run shot in the first two innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-2 on Wednesday night to split a doubleheader.

Cincinnati rocked starter J.A. Happ (8-7) and regained a half-game lead over San Diego for second in the National League wild-card race. St. Louis slipped into a tie for fourth with Philadelphia.

"It was great that Nick set the tone," Cincinnati Manager David Bell said. "Both were big. They were good at-bats to get us into that position. It got us off to a good start. Sometimes, it's more important than others. This time, it was really important."

Paul Goldschmidt gave St. Louis the lead with his second home run of the game as the Cardinals won the opener, 5-4. The Cardinals trailed 4-3 before Goldschmidt drove his third home run of the series into the last section of seats in deep right-center field with Tommy Edman on first base in the fourth.

"If we were playing European football we would have won in the aggregate," Reds first baseman Joey Votto said. "If we'd have lost this one it would have been a tough day. It's good that we came back and won the game."

Castellanos' grand slam, smacked with a bat missing a chunk at the top, was the fourth of five consecutive Cincinnati hits to start the second against Happ, knocking him out of the game.

The game was delayed after the grand slam while umpires discussed and reviewed with New York rules about bats. The umpires determined the chipped bat didn't play a role in the ball leaving the park, said long-time umpire Randy Marsh, now an umpire observer. Castellanos handed the bat to a fan behind the Reds' dugout.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PADRES 3 Josh VanMeter homered in a six-run third inning as Arizona knocked out Yu Darvish early and beat San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 1, ASTROS 0 Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert and four relievers combined to shut out Houston for the second consecutive day, and J.P. Crawford scored the lone run on a sacrifice fly to give Seattle a win over the Astros.

YANKEES 4, ANGELS 1 Gerrit Cole racked up a season-high 15 strikeouts over seven innings to earn his AL-leading 14th victory, and New York snapped its four-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

RED SOX 3, RAYS 2 Jarren Duran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth and Boston stopped Tampa Bay's nine-game winning streak. Boston infielder Yairo Munoz became the latest Boston player to test positive for the coronavirus. Eight Boston players and two coaches have either had a positive test or are considered close contacts since last Friday.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 4 Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Toronto beat Baltimore.

TIGERS 8, ATHLETICS 6 Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run home run, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as Detroit snapped a four-game skid with a victory over Oakland.

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 3 (11) Austin Hedges popped an RBI single just out of reach of first baseman Carlos Santana for the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning as Cleveland beat Kansas City. Former University of Arkansas player Trevor Stephan pitched a perfect bottom of the 11th for his first save. Blake Parker (Fayetteville, Razorbacks) got the win to improve to 2-0.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 9, RANGERS 5 Brendan Rodgers' two-run double put Colorado ahead during a five-run ninth inning, and the Rockies rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat Texas.

CUBS 3, TWINS 0 Frank Schwindel hit a three-run home run as Chicago defeated Minnesota.

WHITE SOX 6, PIRATES 3 Rookie Gavin Sheets hit two home runs, leading Chicago over Pittsburgh.

Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 5-2, Cincinnati 4-12

Arizona 8, San Diego 3

Milwaukee at San Francisco, (n)

Atlanta at LA Dodgers, (n)

Miami at NY Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 1, Houston 0

NY Yankees 4, LA Angels 1

Toronto 5, Baltimore 4

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 8, Oakland 6

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3 (11)

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado 9, Texas 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3