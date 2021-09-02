Fayetteville venues require proof of vaccination, negative covid test for entry

FAYETTEVILLE -- Theater enthusiasts will need to provide proof of vaccination against covid-19 or a negative covid test to attend shows for at least the next month at two of the city's premier performance venues.

The Walton Arts Center and TheatreSquared both announced changes Wednesday to covid safety protocols.

All Walton Arts Center patrons 12 and older will be required to provide a vaccine card with a final dose at least two weeks before a show, according to a center news release. Alternatively, patrons can provide a printed and dated negative PCR or antigen covid test taken within 72 hours of entry.

All patrons must wear a mask while inside the center. The policy will stay in effect through October. Center staff will follow industry guidance, local covid case numbers and vaccination rates before reevaluating the policy before November performances, according to Peter Lane, chief executive officer of the center.

Ticket holders who don't want to comply with the protocols have until 5 p.m. Sept. 13 to request a ticketing credit or refund. Refunds aren't available for any shows beyond Oct. 31.

TheatreSquared will have the same policy for visitors lasting through at least Oct. 31, according to a news release from the venue. The requirement will be extended beyond that date if local covid case numbers remain high or if public health guidance indicates it is necessary.

Those unable to comply with the requirement will be able to stream shows from home or get a refund through Sept. 10.

Masks also will be required inside TheatreSquared.