The Recruiting Guy

Get to know 2024 DB Maurice Williams II

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:49 p.m.
2024 safety Maurice Williams

Sophomore safety Maurice Williams II visited Arkansas on June 16 for a camp and left very high on the Razorbacks.

Williams, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Baylor and others.

Nickname: MJ

City/school: Houston Shadow Creek

Bench press: 225 pounds

Squat: 335 pounds

Coach Sam Carter is: Energetic

Number of years playing football: 10

Favorite thing about playing DB: Can make your own plays

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Gaming

I'm happiest when I: Am in my bed or playing football

My mom is always on me to: Clean up

Favorite NFL player: Lamar Jackson

Favorite music: Rap

 Must-watch TV show: Umbrella Academy

How would you spend $1 million: Invest in land and build a house on it

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: Liars and bugs

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Michael Jordan

My hidden talent is: Cooking

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because they have the best chicken nuggets

I will never ever eat: Blue cheese

Favorite junk food: Honey buns

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Ice cream

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Twizzlers

My dream date is: Switzerland

I’m terrified of: Snakes and spiders

Hobbies: Sleeping, eating, playing the game

Role model and why: My dad always has my best interests in mind

Three words to describe me: Charismatic, shy, talkative

People would be surprised that I: Watch anime

