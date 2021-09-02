Get to know 2024 DB Maurice Williams II

Sophomore safety Maurice Williams II visited Arkansas on June 16 for a camp and left very high on the Razorbacks.
Williams, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Baylor and others.
Nickname: MJ
City/school: Houston Shadow Creek
Bench press: 225 pounds
Squat: 335 pounds
Coach Sam Carter is: Energetic
Number of years playing football: 10
Favorite thing about playing DB: Can make your own plays
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Gaming
I'm happiest when I: Am in my bed or playing football
My mom is always on me to: Clean up
Favorite NFL player: Lamar Jackson
Favorite music: Rap
Must-watch TV show: Umbrella Academy
How would you spend $1 million: Invest in land and build a house on it
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Super speed
My two pet peeves are: Liars and bugs
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Michael Jordan
My hidden talent is: Cooking
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A, because they have the best chicken nuggets
I will never ever eat: Blue cheese
Favorite junk food: Honey buns
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Ice cream
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Twizzlers
My dream date is: Switzerland
I’m terrified of: Snakes and spiders
Hobbies: Sleeping, eating, playing the game
Role model and why: My dad always has my best interests in mind
Three words to describe me: Charismatic, shy, talkative
People would be surprised that I: Watch anime