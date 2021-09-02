LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Ghost Town Blues Band to haunt Hot Springs

The Hot Springs Blues Fest, a free event on Friday and Saturday, will be held in Hill Wheatley Plaza, 629 Central Ave., Hot Springs, and the lineup for Friday includes: Spa City Youngbloods at 5:30 p.m., Trey Johnson & Jason Willman at 6:30 p.m. and The Ghost Town Blues Band at 8 p.m.

Saturday the lineup will be: Port City Blues Society Players at 5:30 p.m., BB Queen at 6:30 p.m. and Reba Russell at 8:30 p.m. (501) 321-2027; hotsprings.org.

The Ghost Town Blues Band, the festival's headliner, recently saw its new album, "Shine," debut at No. 1 on the Billboard blues chart. The band's website teases what could be a great show: "Not your grandpa's blues band, their live show has been captivating audiences in the U.S., Canada and Europe with their 'second-line horn entrance,' cigar box guitars and electric push brooms to Allman Brothers style jams and even a hip-hop trombone player. The band's stage show and energy is unparalleled and has been called the best new live blues show in the world."

◼️ Meanwhile, the annual Hot Springs JazzFest, which began Wednesday, continues through Sunday and the mostly free events will be held in various locations:

7 p.m. today: Jazz Night at The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday: Jazz in the Streets, Broadway (at Market Street) Sky Bridge. Admission is free. Rodney Block Collective, Henderson State University's NuFusion, The 106th Army National Guard Band, Taylor Smith & The Roamin' Jasmine and The Tabitha Graves Collaboration. Admission is free; lawn chairs are suggested.

Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday: Jazz Workshops, Garland County Library Auditorium, 1427 Malvern Ave. Admission is free.

3 p.m. Sunday: Stardust Big Band tea dance, Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa's Crystal Ballroom, 239 Central Ave. Admission is $10. (501) 617-3585; HSJazzSociety.org.

◼️ Sad Daddy will perform from 6:30-9:30 p.m. today on the patio at SQZBX Brewery and Pizza, 236 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 609-0609; sqzbx.com.

◼️ Rodney Block & Friends will perform from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday for "Jazz on The Gateway" at the 501 Prime, 215 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $75 or $100 for VIP. (501) 701-0338. The event is a black tie cocktail fundraiser for the Gateway Community Association.

◼️ Chris Johns will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Grateful Head Pizza and Beer Garden, 100 Exchange St., Hot Springs, (501) 781-3405; gratefulheadpizza.com.

◼️ Skillet will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday and La Maquinara Nortena will perform at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East), Hot Springs, (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com.

◼️ Amie & The Slingerz will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Fat Jack's Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-5225; fatjacksinhotsprings.com.

◼️ Sensory 2 will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Kenny Mann and The Danger Zone will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sensory 2 will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Tooter & Payton will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Trough, 833 Central Ave. (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Mayday by Midnight will perform from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill at Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-4411; oaklawn.com.

◼️ The Tone Kats will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Warehouse, 301 Broadway St., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 538-0399.

◼️ The Kim Donnette Band will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 525-1616; facebook.com/theblitzedpig.

LITTLE ROCK, NLR

The New Jazz Messengers will perform from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Farmers Market Pavilion, behind the River Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 376-4781.

◼️ House of Trees, Stays in Vegas and Benadrill will perform at 8:30 p.m. today ($5); Big Silver and Adam Faucett will perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($10) and there will be a Blues Jam, hosted by community radio station KABF-FM's "Blues House Party" at 4 p.m. Sunday (free) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Bluesboy Jag will perform a free show from 6-9 p.m. today at Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 1501 N. University Ave., Little Rock.

◼️ Rewind will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Fonkey Donkey, along with opening act Brick Fields, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($10) and The Smoking Flowers will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday ($8) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock. (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ Markus Pearson will perform at 6 p.m. today; Ed Bowman will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Huckleberry Jam will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought will perform at 7 p.m. today and Darryl "Harp" Edwards, along with DJ Kramer will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday for "Lei'd Back Luau" parties ($10 admission or free to those wearing "Tiki" attire) at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftl.com.

◼️ Trey Johnson will perform from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Pamela Hopkins will perform from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland. (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ Sad Daddy will perform from 8-10:30 p.m. Friday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Grady Spencer & The Work will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($10 advance; $12 day of show) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. The Foxies will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($10). Betcha will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday ($12 reserved, $15 at the door; $10 SRO advance, $12 SRO at the door). (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Tragikly White, along with opening act Bad Habit, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Jimmy Doyle's Country Club, 11800 Maybelline Road, North Little Rock. (501) 945-9042.

◼️ Darryl "Harp" Edwards will perform for "Don't Worry, Be Happy Fridays" from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Diamond Bear Brewing Co., 600 N. Broadway, North Little Rock. (501) 708-2739; diamondbear.com.

◼️ Jameson Burton and Tai Nishiuchi will perform for "Riffs on Stifft" from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 379-8663, stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ The Steve Crump Band will perform from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at The Shoe Tree Hangout, 23713 N. Sardis Road, Mabelvale. Admission is $10; $5 for those ages 4-15 and free to those 3 and under. (501) 507-8159.

◼️ Liquid Kitty will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lucky's Sports Bar & Grill, 1101 Murphy Drive, Maumelle. (501) 271-5142; facebook.com/luckyssportsbar.

◼️ Jon Dooly will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Ashley & Buh will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the WXYZ bar in the Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road, Little Rock. (501) 791-9999.

◼️ Lil Ugly Mane will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Vino's, Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

CADDO VALLEY

South Wind will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Jay Homes & The Cripple Creek Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley. (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

The Whistling Hounds will perform at 7 p.m. today and Joe Beasley will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden. (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

Townsend performs at 7 p.m. today at Skinny J’s in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

CONWAY

Townsend will perform at 7 p.m. today and Gavin Harper will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 201, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Presley Drake will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Woody & Sunshine will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Trey Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. today; Huckleberry Jam will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Amie, Jonathan & Adam will perform an acoustic jam at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway. Admission is free. (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com.

DARDANELLE

Spa City Legacy will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Front Street Grill, 115 S. Front St., Dardanelle. (479) 229-4458; fsgrill.com.

FORT SMITH

The Cadillac Three, who were scheduled to perform Friday at Temple Live, "... is being rescheduled due to the band's concerns over covid-19 to a later date to be announced soon."

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Quebe Sisters will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Woodlands Auditorium, Ponce De Leon Center, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village. Admission is $25. (501) 922-4231.

◼️ Rick McKea Jones will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and The GMG Band II will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MOUNT IDA

Tim Albert & Lisa Campbell (of the band Uncle Albert) will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery County Front Porch stage, outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Mount Ida. Admission is free, but donations to the band will be collected. (870) 867-2723.

WILSON

Eli Adams will perform from 6-7:30 p.m. today at Wilson Town Square, North Jefferson Street, Wilson. Admission is free. Lawn chairs are recommended.

DRIVE-IN MOVIES

Toby Keith and Alabama, along with opening acts Michael Ray and Blanco Brown, will be featured in a concert film on two Arkansas screens at 8 p.m. today: the Stone Drive-In Theatre, 808 Theatre Lane, Mountain View ($56-$125 per six people per car) (870) 269-3227; and the 112 Drive-In, 3552 Arkansas 112N, Fayetteville.($66 per six people per car) (479) 442-4542.