The world in brief: Israelis allow in imports to Gaza Strip

Israelis allow in imports to Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM -- Israel on Wednesday approved a series of measures easing its blockade of the Gaza Strip, including opening the main commercial crossing with the Palestinian enclave to imports.

The announcement came a day after Israeli officials allowed the import of crucial construction material needed for the Gaza Strip's rebuilding following the recent conflict in May. Tensions have run high in recent weeks as Hamas activists have launched incendiary balloons into Israel, sparking a number of fires across the border, and staged a series of sometimes violent demonstrations along the border fence with Israel.

COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said in a statement that the government approved expanding the Gaza Strip's fishing zone, opening the Kerem Shalom Crossing, increasing water supply to the territory and increasing the number of Gazan merchants allowed to enter Israel.

It said these steps were "conditional upon the continued preservation of the region's security stability for the long term."

An Israeli soldier who was shot by a protester on Aug. 21 died of his wounds Monday. Two Palestinians, including a 12-year-old boy and a Hamas militant, have also been killed from Israeli gunfire during recent protests along the border.

Gunmen abduct 73 Nigerian students

LAGOS, Nigeria -- Gunmen abducted 73 students in a school attack in northwestern Nigeria on Wednesday, police said, just days after three other groups of hostages were freed when large ransom payments were reportedly made.

Attackers descended upon the Government Day Secondary School located in the remote village of Kaya, according to Zamfara state police spokesman Mohammed Shehu. A rescue operation was ongoing to free the students, he added.

More than 1,000 students have been kidnapped from schools in northern Nigeria since December. The gunmen have demanded large ransom payments from parents, and while most pupils ultimately have been released, some have died or been killed in captivity.

Government officials haven't commented on whether they played any role in the hostage releases announced last Friday.

However, the head teacher at one of the schools in Niger state said many parents sold most of what they owned in an effort to raise funds. The Salihu Tanko Islamiya School also sold off a piece of land where they had planned an expansion project, he added.

Those 90 pupils freed were the youngest hostages ever taken from a school in Nigeria, with children as young as 4 taken into the forests by gunmen and held for three months without their parents.

Ivorian Ebola case called misdiagnosis

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast -- New tests show that Ivory Coast did not have its first case of Ebola in more than 25 years after all, the World Health Organization said, reversing course after the reported case last month prompted thousands of vaccines to be deployed.

The initial report sparked fear because the young woman had traveled by bus for several days from Guinea to Ivory Coast, coming into contact with at least 140 people, health officials said.

She eventually made her way to Abidjan, the commercial capital of 4 million people, before being hospitalized where a test showed she had Ebola. However, no other suspected cases emerged in the weeks since.

Ivorian health authorities informed the World Health Organization on Tuesday that a second laboratory, the Institut Pasteur in Lyon, France, had retested those samples "and has found no evidence of the virus."

"With the new results from the laboratory in Lyon, WHO considers that the patient did not have Ebola virus disease and further analysis on the cause of her illness is ongoing," the global health body said in a statement late Tuesday.

Israel promotes handler of spy Pollard

JERUSALEM -- Israel is granting a promotion to the handler of an agent who spied on the U.S., more than 30 years after the episode strained U.S.-Israel ties and less than a year after the handler was pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

Ex-air force officer Aviem Sella, who handled former spy Jonathan Pollard, will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general, the army said in a statement Wednesday. The army chief of staff and Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the move.

Trump granted a full pardon to Sella on the president's final day in office earlier this year. Sella was the Israeli military's U.S.-based handler for Pollard, a former Navy intelligence analyst who sold military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. The Pollard case severely strained relations between Israel and the U.S.

Sella enlisted Pollard to spy for Israel, then fled the U.S. after Pollard was arrested in 1985. Sella was charged in absentia on three espionage counts, but was not extradited to the U.S. from Israel. Pollard spent 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel.