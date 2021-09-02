High school football coaches

CALL US

Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season.

Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible.

Also, the Democrat-Gazette will begin publishing statistics on Thursdays following Week 2. The deadline for statistics to appear in that edition will be on Wednesdays at noon.

Game reports and statistics can also be emailed to sports@arkansasonline.com while scores can be tweeted using the #arpreps.