High school football preview capsules

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CONWAY AT BENTONVILLE HIGH

Tiger Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Conway 0-1; Bentonville 1-0.

ON THE AIR www.bentonvillesportsnetwork.com

BETWEEN THE LINES The two teams have played six times over the past eight years, and it's a 3-3 tie in the series after Bentonville won 47-21 last year at John McConnell Stadium. ... Wampus Cats RBs Boogie Carr and Manny Smith combined for almost 200 yards rushing and three TDs last week against Fayetteville. ... Bentonville's offense was almost as balanced as it could get last week against Liberty (Mo.) North with 207 yards rushing and 206 yards passing. ... Kendrick Sualau, a transfer from Clarksville, asserted himself on the Tigers' defense with two tackles for loss.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Conway -- RB Jamarion "Boogie" Carr (Jr., 5-10, 170); WR West Boudreaux (Sr., 5-9, 155); SS Ashton Waller (Sr., 6-0, 190); LB Jayden Robinson (Jr., 5-9, 165). Bentonville -- QB Drew Wright (Sr., 6-3, 200), OL Joey Su'a (Jr., 6-3, 315), LB Kendrick Sualau (Sr., 5-11, 185), LB Raef Stalls (Sr., 6-2, 180).

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

BENTONVILLE WEST

at MUSKOGEE, OKLA.

Indian Bowl

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Bentonville West 0-1; Muskogee 0-1

ON THE AIR www.bentonvillesportsnetwork.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Muskogee enters the game with a 10-game losing streak, with its last win being a 44-27 decision over Bartlesville, Okla., on Nov. 1, 2019. ... The Roughers were missing two starters on defense and three more on offense during its loss to Greenwood. ... West compiled its points with big plays in the first half, but sputtered on scoring opportunities in the second half. ... Sophomore QB Jake Casey threw for 263 yards in his first start, but the Wolverines must improve on the ground, where they managed only 18 yards on 16 carries.

PLAYERS TO WATCH West -- QB Jake Casey (So., 6-4, 195), RB/WR Cole Edmondson (So., 5-6, 160), LB Breyndon Tally (Sr., 6-3, 205), DB Thomas Willbanks (Jr., 5-11, 170). Muskogee -- WR Jayden Bell (Jr., 5-7, 160); RB Anthony Watson (So., 5-11, 190), DE Devon Whitfield (Sr., 6-0, 215); DB Keondre Johns (Sr., 6-0, 165).

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

at NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Charging Wildcat Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Har-Ber 0-1; North Little Rock 0-0

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Springdale Public Schools website.

BETWEEN THE LINES Har-Ber lost a narrow 35-28 road game last week at McKinney, Texas. The Wildcats were driving for a game-tying score before suffering a turnover that ended the drive. ... Har-Ber QB Luke Buchanan had a glowing varsity debut, completing 20 of 42 passes for 323 yards and 3 TDs in the loss. ... North Little Rock was the 7A state runner-up last season, but the Charging Wildcats are on their third head coach in as many seasons. ... North Little Rock downed El Dorado in its scrimmage 38-28.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Har-Ber -- QB Luke Buchanan (Jr., 6-0, 190), QB Hudson Brewer (Jr., 6-2, 190), LB Ross Haney (Jr., 5-7, 180), LB Chris McGehee (Jr., 5-7, 155). North Little Rock -- QB Malachi Gober (Jr., 5-8, 180), RB Torrance Moore (Jr., 5-11, 190), DL Braxton Johnson (Sr., 6-0, 305), LB Davian Vayson (Sr., 6-1, 190).

ALMA at VAN BUREN

Citizens Bank Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Alma 0-0; Van Buren 1-0

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on both school's websites.

BETWEEN THE LINES This game is the season-opener for the Airedales. Van Buren enters the game after outscoring Springdale 36-24 in its opener last week. ... Junior athlete Malachi Henry had a hand in several big plays for the Pointers with a pair of touchdown catches on offense and two interceptions on defense. ... Van Buren sophomore QB Bryce Perkins had a solid varsity debut, completing 7 of 16 passes for 174 yards and a pair of TDs. ... Alma may use two quarterbacks with Joe Trusty and Jackson Daily taking snaps.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Alma -- QB Joe Trusty (Jr., 6-1, 210), WR Conner Stacy (Sr., 6-0, 160), LB Landon Burkhart (Sr., 5-11, 180), LB Devin Poole (Sr., 6-1, 170). Van Buren -- QB Bryce Perkins (So., 6-2, 185), ATH Malachi Henry (Jr., 6-1, 185), DL Dakota Lowry (Sr., 5-10, 235), DB Tobey Sayoxompohou (Jr., 6-0, 185).

FS SOUTHSIDE at GREENWOOD

Smith-Robinson Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Southside 0-1; Greenwood 1-0

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each school's website.

BETWEEN THE LINES Southside could not contain Northside's power run game in a 31-16 season-opening loss. The Mavericks gave up 296 yards on the ground and two Northside backs rushed for more than 100 yards. ... Greenwood piled up 718 yards of offense in a 63-21 win at Muskogee, Okla. ... Southside QB David Sorg was 26-of-49 for 227 yards and 2 TDs. ... Greenwood QB Hunter Houston was almost flawless, going 26-of-33 for 381 yards and 5 TDs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Southside -- QB David Sorg (Jr., 6-5, 205), WR Luke Wyatt (Sr., 5-11, 170), TE Dmitri Lloyd (Sr., 6-2, 230), DB Zach Medlin (Sr., 6-0, 170. Greenwood -- QB Hunter Houston Jr., 6-1, 175), RB Dylan Tucker (Sr., 5-10, 225), WR Luke Brewer (Sr., 6-1, 185), DL Landon Kilgore (Sr., 6-3, 267).

FAYETTEVILLE AT OWASSO, OKLA.

Owasso Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Fayetteville 1-0; Owasso 1-0

ON THE AIR Live stream at www.fhsbulldogs.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES Fayetteville heads to Owasso, Okla. for a rematch following an impressive 41-24 win over Conway to open the season. ..... Quarterback Bladen Fike passed for three touchdowns, including a 55-yard scoring play to Isaiah Sategna. ..... Sategna, an Oregon commitment, scored on an 80-yard run on Fayetteville's first play from scrimmage. .... Owasso is coached by Bill Blankenship, who guided Fayetteville to a state championship in his only season with the Bulldogs in 2016. .... Owasso opened its season with a 45-22 win over Norman Sante Fe. Owasso beat Fayetteville 31-17 last season at Harmon Field.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Fayetteville -- QB Bladen Fike (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Isaiah Sategna (Sr., 5-11, 165), LB Kaiden Turner (Sr., 6-2, 220), DE Jayson Johnson (Sr., 6-2, 215). Owasso -- QB Austin Havens (Jr. 6-3, 190), RB Emery Neeley (Jr., 5-9, 185), WR Hakelan Carney (Sr., 6-0, 178, Sr.), WR Cole Adams (Jr., 5-11, 170).

PRAIRIE GROVE AT FARMINGTON

Farmington Sports Complex

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Prairie Grove 0-0; Farmington 1-0

ON THE AIR Live streamed at Farmcards and PGtigersonline

BETWEEN THE LINES Prairie Grove opens its season against longtime rival Farmington in a renewal of the Battle of Highway 62. .... Farmington opened last week with a 40-21 win at Class 7A Rogers Heritage. .... Sophomore quarterback Cameron Vanzant threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns in his first varsity start. .... Prairie Grove will continue with a run-oriented offense and a stout defense that propelled the Tigers to a 10-2 record last season. ..... Prairie Grove won 19-7 over Farmington after losing 27-7 in the first game played at the Farmington Sports Complex in 2020.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Farmington -- RB Caden Elsik (Sr., 5-11, 185), WR Devonte Donovan (Sr., 6-3, 175), QB Cameron Vanzant (So., 6-0, 165), OL Jackson Boudrey (Sr., 6-2, 250). Prairie Grove -- QB Paytin Higgins (Sr., 5-10, 145), RB Colin Faulk (Sr., 6-0, 170), OL John King (Sr., 5-7, 155), WR Landon Semrad (Sr., 6-2, 175)

PEA RIDGE AT SILOAM SPRINGS

Panther Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Pea Ridge 0-1; Siloam Springs 0-1.

ON THE AIR www.siloamspringsathletics.com

BETWEEN THE LINES The Panthers had more than 400 yards of offense in a 51-40 loss at Rogers last week. ... Quarterback Hunter Talley rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns and completed 23 of 35 passes for 263 yards and three scores, while Brendan Lashley caught 13 passes for 139 yards and two TDs. ... Pea Ridge coach Brey Cook replaced Jeff Williams, who is now the athletics director at Siloam Springs. ... Siloam Springs rushed for 482 yards in 55-21 win at Pea Ridge in 2020.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Pea Ridge -- RB/LB Joe Adams (Sr., 6-2, 195); QB Gavin Dixon (So., 6-1, 170); WR Trevor Blair (Sr., 6-0, 175), DL Justin Blount (Sr., 6-2, 245). Siloam Springs -- QB Hunter Talley (Sr., 6-4, 200); TE Brendan Lashley (Sr., 6-2, 208); OL/DL Jace Sutulovich (Sr., 6-2, 286); S/WR Christian Ledeker (Sr., 5-10, 172).

-- Graham Thomas • @NWAGraham