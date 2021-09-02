HOOKS 5, NATURALS 2

Corpus Christi scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning Wednesday as the Hooks came away with a victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in front of 1,873 fans at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The Naturals took the lead early, getting a run in the second inning when Melbrys Viloria scored on a balk and a bases-loaded walk to Freddy Fermin in the third inning. The Hooks strung things together in the fifth, getting RBI singles from Scott Schreiber and David Hensley, an RBI double from Emmanuel Valdez and an RBI single from Matthew Barefoot.

Hensley finished 3 for 4 to lead Corpus Christi, which finished with 14 hits. Holden Capps (1-2) took the loss for the Naturals after allowing 5 runs -- 4 earned -- on 6 hits with 2 strikeouts, a walk and a throwing error in 2 innings.