• Tandon Baker, 12, and Emilee Williams, 15, were honored ahead of a Friday night football game in St. James, Mo., for quickly hitting the brakes and stopping a school bus after the driver passed out and then calling for help as they comforted younger children.

• Mitch McConnell, 79, the Senate Republican minority leader, has recorded a public service announcement urging people to protect themselves and others by getting the coronavirus vaccine, saying that "as a boy, I fought polio. Today, America's been polio-free for 40 years -- thanks to vaccinations."

• Toni Carr, 25, faces attempted arson and other charges after being accused of taking the gas cap off a marked Broward County, Fla., sheriff's office cruiser stopped at a traffic light, sticking a wad of paper in the opening and trying to set it on fire.

• Laurie Schalow, chief corporate affairs officer for Chipotle Mexican Grill, said the assistant manager of a restaurant in Lenexa, Kan., was fired after an employee, a 19-year-old Muslim woman, filed a complaint accusing him of trying to pull her hijab off her head.

• Deena Thoemmes, a Honolulu police lieutenant, said investigators are examining a note left by an 86-year-old woman and her 92-year-old husband after both died of gunshot wounds at an assisted living center to determine if it was a murder-suicide case.

• Matthew Moriarty, a Holyoke, Mass., police captain, said a New Jersey man and a Connecticut man face vandalism and other counts after they were caught carrying out rocks and tools from a protected area of fossilized dinosaur footprints along the Connecticut River.

• Daniel Nigro, New York City's fire commissioner, said a 9-year-old boy was killed and more than a dozen people were injured in an apartment building blaze caused by an electric scooter that caught fire as it was charging overnight.

• Chris Wright, police chief of Blackshear, Ga., said a 5-year-old girl died after a 300-pound stone monument outside a resource center fell on her as she was playing on it with her 8-year-old sister.

• Chloe Mrozak, 24, of Oak Lawn, Ill., was arrested when she arrived in Honolulu, accused of violating Hawaii's pandemic quarantine rules by uploading a fake covid-19 vaccination card to the state's Safe Travels program that misspelled drugmaker Moderna as "Maderna" and reporting that she got her vaccination in Delaware.