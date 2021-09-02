Interim chancellor resigning at HSU

Jim Borsig, the interim chancellor at Henderson State University, is resigning for health reasons, the Arkadelphia campus announced last week, with a search to be launched to find the school's next top administrator.

Borsig began in July of last year as interim chancellor for a campus that's undergone major changes after a period of financial struggles.

"I hoped to be able to serve until the permanent chancellor was chosen, but my next steps require my schedule to be clear and for me to be near my health care facilities and physicians," Borsig said in a message to campus announcing that he was exercising a 30-day termination clause in his contract. No details about his health condition were disclosed.

Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch "will assume an increased role" working with Borsig and other administrators, according to a campus announcement, with Borsig stating that he will continue on remotely in a reduced capacity "for as long as Dr. Welch believes my services are needed."

Welch, before taking on leadership of the ASU System in 2011, served as president of Henderson State.

Welch earlier this year said that Borsig would continue as interim chancellor for the 2021-22 academic year.

Borsig served from 2012-18 as president of Mississippi University for Women. He also previously served as an associate commissioner for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, whose board serves as the governing entity for eight four-year universities in the state.