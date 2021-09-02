Jury in Bentonville finds man not guilty of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

BENTONVILLE -- A jury believed Justin Carry when he took the witness stand and vehemently denied sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Carry, 42, of Greensboro, N.C., was charged with three counts of sexual assault. He faced up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The eight men and four women deliberated for 25 minutes Wednesday before returning with the three verdicts finding Carry not guilty of each of the charges.

Carry sat with his head lowered as Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green read the verdicts.

Carry hugged his attorneys after the proceedings ended.

"I'm glad a Benton County jury took the time to review all the evidence and understand just because someone is charged doesn't mean they are guilty," said Cody Dowden, one of Carry's attorneys.

Carry was arrested by Springdale police after the girl disclosed that Carry had sexually assaulted her.

The 14-year-old girl testified that Carry first started sexually abusing her one morning after waking her for school. She told jurors that Carry had her massage his back and took off his shirt and pants and had her touch his lower area. She testified Carry did the same thing to her.

Dowden questioned the girl about inconsistencies in her story. He said she had previously denied ever being inappropriately touched by anyone when she was questioned in an unrelated matter.

One of the girl's friends testified the girl told her when they were in the fourth grade that Carry had inappropriate contact with her.

Carry took the witness stand Wednesday and denied sexually assaulting the girl. He said it was sickening to be charged with sexually assaulting the girl.

Dowden reminded jurors in his closing statements that the girl was interviewed in 2018 and denied ever being sexually abused.

Dowden described the girl's allegations against his client as a lie that went too far. He said there was nothing consistent about the girl's testimony.

"They have to prove he's guilty beyond a reasonable doubt," Dowden said. "There's enough doubt here to drive a bus through."

Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor, told the panel that the girl did not make up the abuse claims.

"It's not easy for a 13- or 14-year-old girl to come in front of a group of strangers to talk about being sexually assaulted," he said.

McDonald said the girl did not have any motives to lie and the jury had to decide which one was telling the truth.