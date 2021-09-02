Lincoln assesses damage

Repairs are expected to begin soon after an afternoon storm damaged the football stadium at Lincoln a day before the Wolves were scheduled to host Elkins in the season-opener for both schools.

Lincoln then made arrangements to hold the game at Greenland, where the Wolves fell 40-0 to the Elks.

"The storm came through last Thursday at 3:10 p.m.," Lincoln Athletic Director Deon Birkes said. "I know because I was driving a bus that day. The key is nobody got hurt. Everything that was damaged can be replaced."

Insurance adjusters were expected to arrive this week to evaluate the damage, which could cost thousands of dollars to repair. Some of the fencing around the stadium was down and twisted parts of portable bleachers were on the oval track and near the 20-yard line on the football field. The pole vault and high jump pits were damaged and repairs may be necessary to the roof of the basketball arena near the football field at Lincoln.

Birkes said enough work should be completed to allow Lincoln to host Westville, Okla., in a junior high game on Thursday. The varsity team will return to Wolfpack Stadium on Sept. 24 against Hackett after playing road games at Westville, Okla., and Huntsville.

-- Rick Fires

HARRISON

Goblins get defensive in opener

Harrison needed a new defensive coordinator when Chris Keylon left to take over at Riverview, so coach Joel Wells promoted Jacob Lisko to that position.

Under Lisko's tutelage, Harrison's defense rose to the occasion a number of times as the Goblins earned a 26-7 victory over Magnolia in a nonconference game played at Harding University in Searcy.

"Our defense played extremely well," Wells said. "Jacob is a progressive young football coach with a great mind, and he brings energy and a different approach.

"The biggest difference is we have eight starters returning from last year. We're basically playing the same defense, but Jacob has put his stamp on it with a few new wrinkles. It paid off the other night big time."

Harrison held Magnolia to just 148 yards on the ground and forced two fumbles. Cy Madden led the Goblins with 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery while a trio of players added eight tackles apiece.

Wells also praised his offense for his ability to do its part and control the football in the second half so Magnolia's offense spent a lot of time on the sideline. The Panthers ran only five plays in the third quarter and 18 in the entire second half.

"We were physical on both sides of the football," Wells said. "Our offensive line was physical and our running backs were physical, and we're able to keep them off the field. Any time you can limit those running backs, which were very good, to the number of touches they had, it's important."

Harrison returns to action Friday at nonconference rival Mountain Home.

-- Henry Apple

GENTRY

Pioneers focused on Lamar

Justin Bigham said his team celebrated their 38-12 win over Waldron in the season-opener for a good eight hours or so, then the team put its focus on Lamar, this week's opponent.

"We enjoyed the win on Friday night, but by Saturday morning we started breaking down film on Lamar," Bigham said. "We won, and that's the main goal, but we have to get better every week. We need to focus on the things we did wrong, and on the things we did well, and start looking at the next opponent.

Gentry (1-0) built a 24-0 halftime lead before Waldron cut the deficit in half. The Pioneers put the game away with touchdown runs from William Pyburn and Jonathan Corder, who each scored a pair of rushing touchdowns on the night.

Lamar also enters Friday's home game off a win in its season-opener. The Warriors throttled Huntsville 36-18.

"We know that they are going to try to limit our possessions on offense," Bigham said of the Warriors, who like to ground and pound the football. "So the possessions that we get on offense, we're going to have to take advantage of them. We have to make sure we're not forcing anything and just take what the defense gives us."

Gentry was 4-7 last season and was hit with covid-19 issues at the end of the season, but the Pioneers return a total of 17 starters off that team.

-- Chip Souza

ELKINS

Elks impressive at Greenland

When Elkins' game with Lincoln was moved to Greenland, it allowed first-year Zach Watson to enjoy a little nostalgia when the Elks opened their season with a 40-0 victory.

"I played my first game at Greenland when I was in the seventh grade," Watson said. "So to go back there as a first-time head coach and play on that field was something special.

"Our kids played really hard, and I was proud of the way we came out and played with the tempo we played with and the passion and excitement we had on defense. It was a great night for us, for sure."

Sophomore tailback Da'Shawn Chairs was impressive on offense with 89 yards and four touchdowns rushing and one reception for 23 yards and drew praise from Watson for his pass protection. Quarterback Casey Drummond, meanwhile, completed 10 of 18 passes for 133 yards and also ran for more than 40 yards and a touchdown.

Elkins' defense, however, may have had the stat of the night. The Elks held Lincoln to just two first downs while claiming a shutout.

"That was shocking," Watson said. "I heard that stat after the game from one of our coaches, and it just floored me. Usually in today's age, somebody is going to get theirs on offense at some point in the game."

Elkins returns to action Friday with a nonconference game at home against rival Greenland.

-- Henry Apple

A storm damaged parts of the Lincoln High School football stadium last week, forcing the season opening football game to be relocated to Greenland. The field turf was torn and some of the seating was also damaged in the storm. Lynn Kutter /Enterprise-Leader.